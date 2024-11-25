The likely future of Mohamed Salah’s career has come into focus following reports that contract negotiations with Liverpool have once again stalled. The Egyptian international scored twice against Southampton on Sunday afternoon to propel the Reds into an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following a come-from-behind 3-2 victory, bringing his tally for the 2024/25 season to 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 matches in all competitions.

However, while the Anfield regulars are adamant that the 32-year-old deserves a shiny new contract with whatever number he wants to be written on the dotted line, the 167-goal Premier League winger has once again revealed that he has not received any offers for such a happening. And now, Bet365 have released their odds for his next destination, as early forecasts show he could be heading to Saudi Arabia once his contract expires in June 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored 223 goals and provided 99 assists in 367 appearances for Liverpool since joining in 2017. In that time-frame, he has contributed to 75 more Premier League goals than anyone else.

Betting Odds For Mo Salah's Next Club Released

Saudi Arabia and PSG both mooted as beneficiaries of Liverpool's contract chaos

In the above interview with NBC Sports, Salah says: "We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club, so probably I'm more out than in." For many, this lack of urgency in Liverpool's contract negotiations is a worrying indictment of Fenway Sports Group's disrespect of the club's outstanding muse for goals over the last eight years.

But with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold both experiencing the same impasse with the club's hierarchy, Anfield might just have to brace itself for wholesale changes next summer. And with Salah's recent bombshell claims, accepting his departure might be the best thing to do.

According to Bet365, the former Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma forward's most likely haunt is Saudi Arabia should he move, with odds currently standing at 7/4. The positive news is that Liverpool still remain the favourites to keep hold of him, but the likes of PSG and Barcelona are not far behind the chase, either.

Current odds for Mohamed Salah's next destination Next destination Bet365 odds Liverpool 4/6 Any Saudi Arabian team 7/4 PSG 10/1 Barcelona 16/1 Real Madrid 25/1 Bayern Munich 33/1 Inter Milan 33/1 Juventus 40/1 AC Milan 40/1 Arsenal 50/1 Manchester City 50/1 Atletico Madrid 50/1 Any MLS team 50/1

According to GIVEMESPORT Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are desperate to sign the Egyptian ahead of the Club World Cup next year. These claims are backed up by the latest odds over Salah's future, with bookies viewing Saudi Arabia as the most likely destination for Salah should he fail to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

And Saudi clubs are clearly interested, as just last year, Liverpool turned down an offer worth up to £150 million for the winger from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. "All signs are Saudi are going to come back in and if Salah is a free agent then naturally he can get a bigger sign-on fee," said Jacobs earlier this month.