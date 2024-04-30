Highlights David Ornstein says Mohamed Salah remains fully committed to Liverpool.

Doubts had been raised over Salah's future following his spat with Jurgen Klopp this weekend.

Arne Slot's arrival could lead to a focus on youth, potentially impacting Salah's future at the club.

Mohamed Salah has no intention of leaving Liverpool this summer despite reports linking him with a move away from Anfield, according to Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

The Egyptian’s future has been in doubt over recent weeks due to several factors, including his drop in form and Jurgen Klopp’s imminent departure from the club.

Salah’s touchline disagreement with Klopp in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday further fuelled reports that the winger could leave Merseyside, but Ornstein believes Salah is set to stay at the club next season.

Salah is Fully Committed to Liverpool

The Egyptian is set to stay despite his public spat with Klopp

While many saw Salah’s disagreement with his manager at the Olympic Stadium as the final nail in the coffin in terms of his future, the feeling inside Liverpool is very different.

Speaking on the Athletic’s Daily Briefing, Ornstein said:

“Despite the public perception being that Salah is heading for the exit door, my information is quite different to that and it's that Salah has expressed absolutely no intention to depart,to the contrary,that he remains fully committed to Liverpool. “People pointed to the tense exchange with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at West Ham on Saturday. But internally, I've not sensedany real concern around that. And furthermore, with Kloppabout to leave, if there was any issue between the pair of them, it kind of doesn't matter, because Kloppis not going to be there for much longer.”

Arne Slot is set to be appointed as the Reds’ new manager soon, which means a lot will depend on his wishes for the team.

Salah has One Year Left on his Contract

He will be 32 when his current deal expires

Salah signed a three-year deal at the Reds in July 2022, meaning his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

This is a potential dilemma that Liverpool face if they don’t sell the Egyptian this summer - he would leave for free in a year if no new contract is agreed. Salah has been at the club since 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the club’s best players of all time, boasting a goal return of 210 goals in 346 matches so far.

In addition, even though his recent performances and output haven’t been up to the standards he’s so often set, Salah is still Liverpool’s leading goalscorer this campaign, with 24 goals in 41 matches.

Salah’s Future Could Depend on Slot’s Plans

The Dutch coach may wish to bring in a younger replacement

Klopp will take charge of just three more matches for Liverpool, after he announced earlier this year that he would depart the club after nine seasons.

His replacement looks likely to be named as Feyenoord manager Slot, given recent reports that the two parties have agreed terms on the Dutchman taking over from the German.

Much will depend on how Slot sees the Reds’ set up under his charge. At just 45 years old, the young manager may want to adopt a focus on youth to build for the future and could cash in on the Egyptian in the coming months, rather than risk losing him for nothing when his deal expires.

While the current feeling both from Salah and the club is that the winger will remain a Liverpool player next term, Slot’s arrival could have implications on the situation.