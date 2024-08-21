Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, with his current contract set to expire next summer, is in no rush to extend his stay at Anfield, as reported by The Athletic, as the 96-cap Egypt international remains ‘open-minded’ about his future.

Arne Slot has a mundane task following in the footsteps of club legend Jurgen Klopp and, despite being the only club in Europe’s top seven leagues, the fact that he kick-started his reign in the Premier League has piqued a positive feeling around the club.

What will help ease the ex-Feyenoord chief’s transition into the English top flight is retaining the likes of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, a trio of stars that are reaching the latter end of their current deals.

Mohamed Salah Remains ‘Open-Minded’ About Liverpool Future

Outcome dependent on whether Salah is convinced by Slot’s methods

Since arriving on the shores of Merseyside from Serie A outfit AS Roma in a deal that cost the Reds £36.9 million, Salah’s career has gone from strength to strength with him totting up 350 appearances in the fabled red of Liverpool.

Per The Athletic’s report, however, the one-time Premier League and Champions League winner is contemplating where his future lies, which is a decision dependent on how the post-Klopp era plays out under their new boss.

In no rush to put pen to paper on fresh terms, Salah remains ‘open-minded’ about his future at Anfield and is more relaxed than he was in the summer of 2022 when a compromise between himself and his employers looked difficult to reach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is Liverpool’s third all-time top goalscorer, having netted 212 strikes in 350 games.

Previously, at the end of July, GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that Salah, 32, could be tempted to seal a move away from the Premier League if he was not convinced by Slot’s methods and regime.

Recognised as one of the best wingers in world football, the former Chelsea and Fiorentina man has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which sees him pocket a whopping £400,000-per-week if bonuses are triggered.

As such, Liverpool – and Slot, in particular – are tasked with either convincing him to extend his stay or offloading him to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool Keen on Signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Andersen’s departure could prevent the Englishman’s exit

Amid the aforementioned uncertainty over Van Dijk’s future, Liverpool are eyeing a move for a new centre-back – and Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi has been earmarked as a potential option.

On the back of a fruitful campaign with England at Euro 2024, the Reds have been credited with an interest in the central defender, according to The Athletic, while Newcastle United have also been in the mix for this signature since the early embers of the transfer window.

Guehi, Van Dijk, Konate - Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Van Dijk Konate Appearances 99 265 52 Goals/Assists 3 22 0 Tackles 116 270 90 Tackle success (%) 55 66 64 Duels won 405 1,571 300 Interceptions 94 384 63

What could deter Guehi’s departure from materialising this summer, however, is that his partner in crime, Joachim Andersen, is poised to leave south London this summer in favour of a move to Fulham.

All statistics per the Premier League official website - correct as of 21/08/2024