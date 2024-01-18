Highlights Egypt's star player Mohammed Salah was forced off with an injury, dealing a huge blow to the team's chances in the African Cup of Nations.

Salah's departure from the game visibly affected both Egyptians and Liverpool fans, with worries about his condition.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scored an incredible goal, further compounding Egypt's setback and putting them at a disadvantage.

Egypt have been dealt a huge blow as their star talisman, Mohamed Salah was forced off with an injury during their African Cup of Nations tie with Ghana. The Liverpool man is one of the best players in the world and there was huge expectations on his shoulders to help bring success to Egypt in the tournament.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case as Salah picked up an injury in the first half of Egypt's game against Ghana and he was deemed unable to continue. He looked visibly emotional as he left the pitch, a worrying sign for both Egyptians and Liverpool fans. The captain was replaced by Mostafa Fathi during injury time in the first half and any hopes that the club would rally around the incident and find a way to move forward without him hit with a major blow just moments after he left the field.

Mohammed Kudus scored for Ghana straight after

He scored an incredible goal

If losing your captain and star player wasn't a big enough setback for Egypt, going 1-0 down mere seconds later surely was and that's exactly what happened after West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus hit the back of the net with an absolutely insane strike from distance.

The forward, who has been in incredible form so far this year let loose with a thunderous effort that roared past Mohamed El Shenawy furiously, leaving the goalkeeper absolutely zero chance of keeping it out.

How's that for a goal? Just simply unstoppable from Kudus.

More to follow...