Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has provided fresh doubts over his contract situation after a more than impressive display on the road against West Ham United. The Egyptian claimed that he and his employers are ‘far away’ from agreeing fresh terms.

Salah was, once again, on fire as the Merseysiders kept the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea at arm’s length at the summit of the Premier League table. Looking to win their first title since 2019/20, they now sit eight points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest.

He chipped in with a goal and two assists at the London Stadium, becoming the first player in Premier League history to both score and assist in eight matches in a single season in the process, as he maintains his status as one of the best players in England's top tier right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time (231 in 375 outings).

Incredibly, the 32-year-old – whose current terms expire in the summer of 2025 – has plundered 16 goals and 11 assists in 17 league appearances so far and has been crucial in Arne Slot’s success so early into his Anfield reign.

Alongside the glittering forward, both Virgil van Djik and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also running their contracts down to the wire. But given how instrumental the former Chelsea man has been to the brilliance of the post-Jurgen Klopp era, fans are eager to see him extend his seven-year stay.

Talking in the aftermath of the Reds’ year-ending 5-0 victory against capital club West Ham, Salah suggested that – to the dismay of the Anfield faithful – he is no closer to finding a breakthrough in contract talks with his current employers.

"No, we are far away from that," Salah told Sky Sports when quizzed whether Liverpool fans can expect good news to come soon.

"I don't want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really [has] moved on but for now I'm focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League."

The seasoned winger, regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s long and storied history, insisted that his focus remains solely on winning silverware in Slot’s maiden campaign at the helm.

"I will do my best for the team to win the trophy," he claimed before adding, "There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again.

"I am just trying to enjoy the game. At the end of the day, I came here for the result and I wanted to do something in the game, but I am almost hungry for more."

