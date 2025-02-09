Every year, all the world’s elite footballers battle it out for one thing: the Ballon d’Or. Picked up a record number of times by none other than Lionel Messi (eight), the coveted individual award is currently held by Rodri – but the likes of Mohamed Salah and Barcelona’s Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are eyeing up next year’s iteration.

Typically favouring those whose common objective is to score and create, all three of the names are in contention to ultimately be crowned the best player in world football. Previous winners include the aforementioned Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and its oldest-ever winner, Sir Stanley Matthews.

All three are, arguably, performing at the top of their game this campaign and, as a result, are the three front-runners to become the eventual winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or – but what do the statistics suggest? Using Squawka’s Comparison Matrix, we’ve taken a look at their numbers across this term.

2024/25 Champions League

Barcelona duo more influential at Europe's top table