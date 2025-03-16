There's no denying that Mohamed Salah has been crucial to Liverpool's success over the last few years. The Egyptian is the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League and the role he played in the Reds lifting the title for the very first time as well as winning the Champions League can't be overstated. He's one of their greatest ever players.

With that said, while he's done incredible work getting his teams to major cup finals over the years, he doesn't have the most stellar record when actually competing in those matches themselves. In fact, after Liverpool were defeated by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, securing the Magpies' first major trophy in 70 years, a record of Salah's performances in cup finals was shared online and it makes for some alarming reading for Liverpool fans.

Salah's Record in Cup Finals

He's not fared well

Over the course of his career, Salah has appeared in a number of finals and according to the data published by Transfermarkt and shared on Reddit, it hasn't been pretty. Going back to 2017 when he appeared in the African Cup of Nations final with Egypt, he's played in 11 finals and somehow managed to score just two goals. They were both from the penalty spot too, meaning he's never scored from open play in such a contest.

Salah has also only managed to bag two assists in the 11 games as well. It's a shocking return for someone who's usually so dominant. He struggles to replicate his usual impact when playing in finals and while Liverpool have been fortunate enough to still lift a handful during his time at Anfield, it's usually been other players stepping up and delivering the goods.

Salah's Performance Against Newcastle

He was ineffective against the Magpies

With the chance to deliver Arne Slot his first trophy as Liverpool boss taking place at Wembley Stadium against Newcastle on March 16, Salah failed to offer any real help for his team and his statistics throughout the contest prove as such. The Egyptian registered just 23 touches on the ball throughout the game and went missing for large periods.

He completed just 13 passes, one cross and didn't have a single shot on goal over the course of the 90 minutes. Considering how fruitful he's been in front of goal this season, it was nowhere near his standards. Salah also lost the ball on six occasions and only completed one dribble against Eddie Howe's side.

It's far from the level that fans have come to expect from the Egyptian throughout the 2024/25 season, but looking at his record in major finals above, it's not entirely surprising to see him faulter under the brightest lights once again.

