387 games, 241 goals, 109 assists, and nine major honours - Mohamed Salah is putting one hell of a case together to suggest he could well go down as one of the very greatest Liverpool players of all time. Since joining the club from Roma for what now feels like daylight robbery for £37m back in 2017, the 'Egyptian King' became the epicentre of all things triumphant in the Jurgen Klopp era.

This season, he has taken his game to a whole new level, and it looks like he could be in for a Ballon d'Or shout should Arne Slot's revolution bear the fruits of a 20th Premier League title or seventh Champions League crown come May. The Reds have operated like a runaway freight train all season, and while Salah's contract scenario is yet to be resolved, he's continued to do much of his talking on the pitch.

It seems like every week brings a new record for the 32-year-old to shatter. Yet, the undeniable truth remains: no matter what he accomplishes during the enchanting chapter of his Anfield career, there may be one title that eludes him - the title of the most beloved player in Liverpool’s storied history. Interestingly, Salah once revealed his all-time favourite Liverpool player, and by virtue of the club's timeless glory - from the Shankly days of the 1960s to the Klopp revival of the late 2010s - his pick was someone he never actually shared a dressing room with.

Steven Gerrard Named as Salah's Favourite Liverpool Player

The Egyptian used to play as Liverpool on the Playstation

Salah has often relied on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker to find him in space during his eight years at the club, but there's no doubt the three-time Premier League golden boot winner would have loved to have forged a partnership with Steven Gerrard, who became famous for making things happen from any angle or distance on the pitch.

This was made clear also by the fact Salah named the iconic former captain as his favourite Reds' player of all time. Salah responded to CNN saying (at around 4:40 for Gerrard quotes below):

"I used to play with Gerrard on the PlayStation. He’s the one I remember all the time. "He used to shoot from far and score many goals. He used to shoot from everywhere and score. I’ve met him twice and he’s great. A great man."

Where Does Gerrard Rank Among Liverpool's Greatest Players?

For many, 'Captain Fantastic' remains Anfield's most beloved modern-day hero

Asking Liverpudlians who they believe is Liverpool's greatest player of all time will undoubtedly elicit a wide array of responses. Throughout Anfield's storied history, many remarkable empires have risen and fallen. For fans fortunate enough to experience the Shankly years, a period when the club laid the groundwork for decades of success, it would be tough to overlook legends like Billy Liddell or Roger Hunt.

Next came the Bob Paisley epoch, during which the Reds cemented their status as a bastion of invincibility in England, Europe, and beyond. With three European Cup victories in the 70s and 80s, icons like the beloved Kenny Dalglish - who can still be seen in the stands today - helped shape a dressing room at a time when Liverpool was the envy of the world. For Gerrard, his time at his boyhood club fell during a challenging period when major trophies were harder to come by - the wilderness years.

Yet, under his captaincy, 'Stevie G' ensured the club remained among Europe’s elite by leading the Reds to a memorable fifth Champions League title in what became known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul' in 2005, where he scored the first goal in a stunning three-goal comeback against AC Milan. This was not the first time Gerrard played the role of a one-man wrecking ball for the good of his club, and it certainly wouldn’t be the last.

Steven Gerrard's Liverpool Career Games 710 Goals 186 Assists 155 Honours Champions League (2005), UEFA Cup (2001), UEFA Super Cup (2002, 2006) FA Cup (2001, 2006), League Cup (2001, 2003, 2012), Premier League Player of the Year (2005/06), UEFA Best Player in Europe (2005), English Footballer of the Year (2009)

The 2006 FA Cup final was dubbed 'The Gerrard Final' when he struck a dramatic equalizer against West Ham in the dying moments to clinch the trophy for the Reds. Moreover, only Frank Lampard has netted more Premier League goals from midfield than Gerrard.

His loyalty, leadership, and immense talent have solidified his status as one of the most complete players in football history, making it a tall order for anyone to match his legacy. While many might argue that the current crop of players has surpassed those from the Rafael Benitez and Gerard Houllier eras, Gerrard is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s rich history - if not the greatest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 25/02/2025)