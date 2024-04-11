Highlights Mohamed Salah looks set to be dropped from Liverpool's starting XI against Atalanta, potential rotation ahead of Premier League match.

Salah, Diaz, Robertson, and Bradley are not named in the starting lineup, according to social media rumours.

Jurgen Klopp could be prioritising the Premier League title race over European competition.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to be dropped from the starting XI for tonight's game against Atalanta, according to alleged early team news which has broken on social media.

The Reds play host to Atalanta in the quarter-final of the Europa League at Anfield on Thursday night, but with the Merseyside outfit returning to Premier League action just a few days later, Jurgen Klopp might be considering rotating his side.

Although the European competition is important, Liverpool are competing for the title domestically and can't afford to slip up. Manchester City and Arsenal are also in the race, and it looks set to be a feisty battle to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Early Liverpool Team News Drops

Mohamed Salah won't start for Jurgen Klopp's side

According to X user Red Memorabilia, who regularly reports early team news before it's officially announced, Salah, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson, and Conor Bradley are among those who aren't named in the starting XI...

"Team vs Atalanta: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin."

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in England's top flight on Sunday, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if we saw some rotation from Klopp in Thursday's fixture. It's unclear whether those who are reportedly out of the starting XI will be named among the substitutes.