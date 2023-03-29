Liverpool losing Sadio Mane is now costing them, especially when Mohamed Salah is struggling, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds were deadly with the attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mane, and Salah.

Liverpool news - attacking problems

Last summer, Liverpool sold Mane to German club Bayern Munich, with Liverpool drifting away from the front three who served them so well for so many years.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz have been brought to the club, as Liverpool look to build for the future.

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games during his time on Merseyside, as per Transfermarkt, so Jurgen Klopp was always going to miss a player of his calibre.

Although it's not been a dreadful term for Salah, who is earning £350k-a-week at Liverpool, he's not hitting the heights he has previously alongside Mane. The Egyptian has scored 11 goals this campaign so far - he hit 23, 22, 19, 22 and 32 in his five previous Premier League seasons.

Klopp's side have scored 47 goals in the league with 12 games to game, with 16 of those goals coming against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Maybe more should have been done to try and convince Mane to stay at Anfield.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has said that not having Mane's goals alongside Salah's has cost Liverpool this term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I know they've had injuries and other things to contend with this season, but the fact that Salah hasn't been delivering goals consistently and Mane wasn't there to weigh in with other goals, I think it's just really cost them and I think in the past that's probably been covered up a little bit when that's happening."

What's next for Liverpool?

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, it might take them a few years to get back to their best. The likes of Gakpo, Diaz, and Nunez need time to settle in and develop an understanding with each other in order to produce the level of performances required to get the Reds back to competing at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool currently find themselves seven points off the top four, but they do have two games in hand on Tottenham.

Qualifying for the Champions League could be crucial in helping them attract the likes of Jude Bellingham, who is still a priority for the Merseyside club, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.