Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool in their latest domestic match-up against Newcastle United as his 49th minute strike guided his team to a 12th successive domestic outing without defeat as the Merseysiders won 3-2 against the Magpies, retaining their status as league leaders.

Jürgen Klopp’s side were the much more dominant force in the first half but had nothing to show for their 18 attempts on goal as the Premier League encounter entered the break 0-0, much to the relief of Newcastle. The ever-reliable Salah put the hosts a goal ahead in the 49th minute. Luis Diaz’s mazy run left the Newcastle defence in two minds as he finished off his venture with an inch-perfect pass to Darwin Núñez, who duly played a ball across the box to Salah as he tucked it away with ease.

Out of practically very little, Eddie Howe’s side then replied via Alexander Isak with just their second on-target effort as the enigmatic Swede was fed a lovely pass from Anthony Gordon, which led him to curl his shot beyond Alisson. A duo of strikes from Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones put the Reds two goals to the good, just moments before Sven Botman's emphatic header in the 80th minute then reduced the deficit to one. Salah finished off a drama-filled, yet successful, evening for his side as he hit Liverpool's fourth from the spot in the latter stages of the contest.

Salah hits the 150 Premier League goal mark for Liverpool

The Egyptian also missed a penalty in the first half

Hitting 150 strikes in the English top flight - particularly for one club - is a very tough ask but, as mentioned, the 93-cap Egypt international, ranked as the tenth-best player of 2023 by fans, managed it with such poise. Such is the way of Salah, he now joins an exclusive list of Premier League greats thanks to his latest achievement.

In doing so, he became the fifth player in the history of the Premier League to hit the 150-goal mark – and not many would’ve been easier than his finish past the hapless Martin Dubravka.

Interestingly, he could’ve achieved the amazing feat earlier in the match-up as Liverpool were afforded the opportunity to go ahead in the 22nd minute. Sven Botman caught the feet of Diaz from behind but the happy-go-lucky forward was unable to convert from 12 yards out.

Ian Wright in shock over Liverpool's fourth goal

Liverpool given penalty after Dubravka was judged to have fouled Diogo Jota

In a second half full of excitement, goals and thrilling entertainment, though it was all dampened by controversy surrounding Liverpool's fourth - and final - goal of the evening. Diogo Jota, who was substituted onto the pitch in the 64th minute, darted onto a line-splitting pass and rounded Dubravka. The contact from the Newcastle goalkeeper was minimal - and Jota hit the deck moments after colliding (ever so slightly) with the Slovakia international.

A VAR review ensued as the officials tried to settle on a well-informed decision over the incident. After a check, Dubravka - after a brilliant showing between the sticks - was booked for the offence and Salah slotted home.

While the game itself was enticing, Jota's actions will inevitably be the talking point. Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn't believe what he had seen, taking to X to share his surprise that Jota chose to go down instead of scoring, while former Chelsea captain John Terry was also shocked that VAR gave the penalty.

Salah delighted with performance

Attacker believes Liverpool have a great chance of winning the title

Salah spoke after the match about how happy he was with his team's performance with the performance, per BBC Sport. He urged for his teammates to stay calm and focused, but said that he believed that they had a great chance of winning the league title this year.

"We believe a lot. We need to work hard and express ourselves on the field. If we manage to do that and work hard then we can keep winning."

Next on the agenda for Klopp and his men is an away meeting with fellow title challengers Arsenal on Sunday 7th January, while Newcastle have a highly-anticipated match-up with local rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup to revel in as they travel not so far on Saturday 6th January. The Reds will be without Salah, however, as the 30-year-old now departs for the Africa Cup of Nations.