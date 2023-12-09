Highlights Mohamed Salah reached 200 goals for Liverpool with a vital strike against Crystal Palace.

Salah's goal against Crystal Palace may not have been glamorous, but it secured the win and that's all that matters.

Liverpool secures their third consecutive Premier League win with a late goal from Harvey Elliott, moving the Reds to the top of the league table.

Mohamed Salah has reached the 200 goal mark in all competitions for Liverpool after the Egyptian forward found the net in the Reds' Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The 31-year-old has been the talisman at Anfield ever since his arrival at the club in 2018, scoring goals for fun, and he has kicked off the 2023/24 campaign in similar fashion.

Not only has Salah reached the milestone of 200 goals altogether in the famous red shirt, but the former Roma forward also reached 150 Premier League goals at the same time. This puts him joint-tenth in the all time top scorers list in Premier League history with ex-Liverpool man, Michael Owen.

Jürgen Klopp's side made the trip to London with hopes of moving above Arsenal to become league leaders ahead of the Gunners' trip to Aston Villa later in the day. Three points would be enough to do so, and pile the pressure on their title rivals, but it was the home side that drew first blood as youngster Jarell Quansah was judged to have fouled Jean-Philippe Mateta in the penalty area. The French striker brushed himself off and converted the spot kick past the returning Alisson to give the Eagles a shock lead.

A controversial second yellow card for Jordan Ayew saw Klopp's team given a lifeline as the remainder of the second half would be played out as 10 v 11. Having found themselves behind in a game they were expected to win against Fulham only one week prior before staging an incredible comeback, the result was far from a foregone conclusion.

Mohamed Salah reaches two milestones

The volume of crosses into the Crystal Palace box was increasing significantly and with the ball bouncing around and Roy Hodgson's men struggling to clear their lines, the ball broke to Salah, who swung his trusty left foot at it and sent the ball into the bottom corner via a deflection from former teammate, Nathaniel Clyne. It won't go down as one of his more glamorous efforts, but he won't care one bit.

Salah is only the fifth player to reach 200 goals for Liverpool, and he is actually the quickest to achieve the milestone - doing so in 26,633. This means he managed to do so in fewer minutes than club legends like Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. He just keeps breaking records.

Quickest Players to 200 Liverpool Goals (All Competitions) Player Minutes Taken Mohamed Salah 26,633 Roger Hunt 26,931 Ian Rush 28,865 Gordon Hodgson 28,975 Billy Liddell 43,665

With the ball heading on target, it goes down as his goal and that is all that matters. The usually reliable winger had looked off the pace of the game for the majority of the clash at Selhurst Park, but as has been the case on numerous occasions, the sensational forward came up trumps for his side.

Related Ranking Mohamed Salah's best 11 Liverpool goals There are so many special strikes on the list!

Liverpool win it late to pile pressure on Arsenal

In a week of scrappy wins over Fulham and Sheffield United, the Reds made it three successive wins in the Premier League as Harvey Elliott - brought on as a second half substitute - rifled in a long range effort to seal the three points. The English youngster showed unbelievable bravery to pick up the ball and look to make things happen for his struggling side.

The 20-year-old was the spark that the game needed and when he picked the ball up just after the 90-minute mark, Elliott had a very clear plan in mind. He confidently cut inside from the right flank and unleashed a precise effort into the bottom corner of the net to give his side the lead.

Luis Diaz thought he had put the game beyond all doubt as the Colombian chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, only to be denied by the linesman's flag. It didn't matter in the end, because Elliott's strike was enough to lift Liverpool above Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.