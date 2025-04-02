Mohamed Salah is set to sign a new two-year contract with Liverpool after the parties found an agreement, according to Santi Aouna.

The Reds have been pushing for an agreement with the Egypt international for months after he entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, and it looked like an exit could be on the cards with no agreement reached as we entered April.

However, after Trent Alexander-Arnold agreed to join Real Madrid next season when his contract expires this summer Liverpool have moved to ensure they don't lose another star player for nothing and talks with Salah have now progressed.

Liverpool and Salah Reach Agreement

Salah to sign new two-year deal

According to reliable French journalist Aouna for FootMercato, Salah is now 'very close' to signing a new two-year deal at Anfield which would take him up to ten years with the club.

So far this season Salah has been in remarkable form with 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions in just 43 appearances, and the Reds are on the brink of winning their second Premier League title as a result.

A deal between the parties is now so close that the report states "Salah will indeed continue his journey on the banks of Mersey".

A full agreement is yet to be reached with the final details still being worked on, but Liverpool are now confident the former Roma star will be staying at the club and Salah will finally get what he wanted.

There had been reports as recently as this week that Saudi Arabian officials were still confident that a deal for Salah could be done this summer, although GIVEMESPORT sources had been told they were pessimistic of a deal happening despite a lucrative offer being on the table.

Liverpool will now surely turn their attentions to sealing a deal for captain Virgil Van Dijk to stay at the club, with his contract also due to expire this summer.

