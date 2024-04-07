Highlights Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo delivered stunning goals for Man United to secure an unlikely sraw against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah rescued a point for the away team as he slotted a penalty past Andre Onana after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliott.

Salah became the highest scoring player in games against Manchester United in Premier League history, surpassing Alan Shearer's previous record.

Manchester United scored two wonderful goals to prevent Liverpool from returning to the top of the Premier League table. Mohamed Salah's penalty rescued a point for the away side, who had needed all three to move above Arsenal in the standings.

Old Trafford was witness to one of the greatest FA Cup ties of all time just three weeks before, as the Red Devils came from behind to beat their arch-rivals 4-3 in stoppage time. The Theatre of Dreams was once again lit up by a couple of magical moments by their captain and young star of the season.

Luis Diaz had given the away side the lead in the first half after latching onto a Darwin Nunez knock down to volley into the back of the net. Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Salah then had several opportunities each to put Erik ten Hag's men to the sword.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United failed to register a single shot on goal in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since April 2022.

However, Fernandes had other ideas as the Portugal international made the most of Liverpool's inability to find a second goal. Young defender Jarrell Quansah played a loose ball into the middle of the park and the United skipper was able to stride onto the ball before hitting a first time lob over Caoimhin Kelleher from long-range. Mainoo then gave his side the lead with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.

Mohamed Salah Rescues Point for Liverpool

The Egyptian made history with the strike

As everything looked to be pointing towards a bad day at the office for the title-hopeful side at 2-1 behind, Harvey Elliott made his way into the 18-yard box and was brought down by a flailing foot of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The referee pointed to the spot and the responsibility lay upon the shoulders of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian stepped up for his side and slotted the ball into the net as Onana dived the wrong way. This pulled the Reds level and at the same time put the winger ahead of Alan Shearer as the top goalscorer in Premier League games against Man United (11).

Liverpool Fall Behind Arsenal in Title Race

Klopp's side now trail on goal difference

After Manchester City and Arsenal's wins over Crystal Palace and Brighton the day before respectively, Liverpool lost their advantage at the top of the table by dropping two points at Old Trafford. Klopp's side could live to rue the chances they missed against United as the Reds had 28 shots and only came away with two goals.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have overtaken their title rivals as the north London outfit have a far superior goal difference in comparison to the two sides they are competing against. There have been so many twists already in a pulsating title race, but how many more are there still to come?