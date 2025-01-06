In the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Mohamed Salah’s social media post has piqued the interest of the Anfield faithful as he sent a cryptic message with regard to his ongoing contract situation.

Arne Slot and his entourage were unable to grab all three points on home soil after, by virtue of their favourable league position, going into the affair as heavy favourites against their arch-rivals, who are 12 places behind the Reds in the Premier League table.

Nagrig-born Salah, matching Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s Premier League goal record in the process, got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute after calmly slotting his penalty, given thanks to Matthijs De Ligt's handball offence, past Andre Onana to make it 2-1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has plundered 232 goals and an additional 105 assists in his 376-game Liverpool career.

Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring 18 minutes early with a sweetly struck effort, one that evaded the outstretched arms of Alisson Becker, before Cody Gakpo produced a brilliant skill on the left to dumbfound De Ligt before finding the back of the net.

Amad saved Ruben Amorim and his entourage from suffering a fifth loss on the trot by latching onto Alejandro Garnacho’s cross – but much of the post-match discussion was surrounding what lies ahead for Salah, who is regarded as one of the best footballers in world football.

After being a goalscoring sensation for the Merseysiders since his arrival from Serie A outfit AS Roma in the summer of 2017, there is plenty of debate over whether Liverpool should extend his stay thanks to him being on the wrong side of 32.

Not only is he the only player on the books of the Merseysiders that is poised to see his spell come to an end in the summer – but skipper Van Dijk and vice-captain Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract when the summer transfer window slams open.

All three deals run until June 30, 2025, and the Bosman rule means that joining another club on a free transfer is a possibility and, from the turn of the year, the triumvirate of stars were able to begin negotiating with foreign clubs over a potential transfer.

Fans believe that he has hinted at a potential contract extension in the wake of dropping points to rivals Manchester United in the title race by posting a picture of himself, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

One questioned the goal-getting forward's picture of choice by commenting: “He knows exactly what he is doing”, while another wrote: “The 3 people that need new contracts. We see what you’re doing, Salah.”

A third supporter said: “Controversial or coincidental picture choice? You decide.” as another is under the assumption that he posted a picture of them all together on purpose: “Posted specifically a singular image of Salah, Virg and Trent.”