Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of football's best to ever do it in recent years and has become a Liverpool legend in the process.

However, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the Egyptian who has jetted around Europe in search of finding a home that best suits his talents.

From the Egyptian Premier League to Italy, Switzerland and stints in the English top flight, Salah has cultivated statistics from a host of different clubs.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by FBREF and Transfermarkt ranging from 2010 to 2023. Here are Mohamed Salah's career stats so far.

This article will be updated on the basis that Salah picks up new awards or wins more trophies. All stats listed below are on a season-by-season basis.

El Mokawloon SC

Mohamed Salah’s tweet after Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea goes viral

It all started for the forward at El Mokawloon SC, an Egyptian sports club based in Nasr City, Cairo that play their football in the Egyptian Premier League.

Salah quickly made a name for himself in the league for his pacey, direct way of playing and obvious abilities that could benefit many teams in Europe.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2009/10

El Mokawloon

0

1

2010-11

El Mokawloon

3

2

2011-12

El Mokawloon

7

1

FC Basel

salah 1

On the long and dusty path from Cairo, Salah found himself a home in Europe with FC Basel in 2012 and this is where his footballing adventure truly began.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2012-13

FC Basel

10

11

2013-14

FC Basel

10

6

After 67 appearances with 20 goals and 17 assists alongside two Swiss league titles, it was the Premier League next for Salah. However, things didn't quite go to plan.

READ MORE: Players with most goals & assists in Europe in 22/23, featuring Messi, Haaland & Salah

Chelsea

Salah in action for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Alas, a dream European move for Salah and the chance to cement his name among folklore in the English top flight, but this one wasn't a song to sing about.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2013/14

Chelsea

2

2

2014/15

Chelsea

0

2

After just 18 appearances, Salah scored two goals and provide four assists and get a League Cup winners medal for his services. Nevertheless, these were still the worst stats of his career to date and a wake-up call for the then 25-year-old to look at new ventures.

Fiorentina

salah 2

Florence and Serie A provided Salah with the chance to get his career back on track and show Europe that he still had what it took to be one of the world's best.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2014/15

Fiorentina

9

4

Nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances for the Italian team was all Salah needed to reignite his career and a big move to AS Roma was next on the agenda.

Roma

Mohamed Salah used to play for AS Roma and Chelsea FC

Salah enjoyed a fruitful first time in Rome and managed to bag himself 34 goals along the way, stats that would make Liverpool come knocking for his services.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2015/16

Roma

15

7

2016/17

Roma

19

15

Roma fans still question why Salah was sold, a player who could have had future teams built around him. His 34 goals and 22 assists for them were a preview of what was to come.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah with the Premier League trophy

Not much was expected from the Anfield faithful when Salah arrived on Merseyside for the 2017/2018 season. Nevertheless, what followed was truly astonishing. These stats were taken following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Season

Team

Goals

Assists

2017-18

Liverpool

44

16

2018-19

Liverpool

27

12

2019-20

Liverpool

23

13

2020-21

Liverpool

31

6

2021-22

Liverpool

31

16

2022-23

Liverpool

30

16

Data from the 2023-24 season will not be available until the season has come to it's conclusion.

Achievements

Trophy/Award

Year

Team

African Footballer of the Year

2018, 2017

Liverpool

Footballer of the Year

2022, 2018

Liverpool

FIFA Puskás Award

2018

Liverpool

Golden Boot

2021-22, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17

Premier League, World Cup qualification Africa

Player of the Year

2017-18, 2012-13

Liverpool, FC Basel

Champions League

2018-19

Liverpool

FIFA Club World Cup

2019-20

Liverpool

Premier League

2019-2020

Liverpool

UEFA Super Cup

2019-2020

Liverpool

FA Cup

2022

Liverpool

League Cup

2022, 2015

Liverpool, Chelsea

FA Community Shield

2023

Liverpool

Swiss Super League

2013-14, 2012-13

FC Basel

Salah's extraordinary levels of consistency and elevated performances have helped forge him into a world-class footballer. As his career continues to unfold, enthusiasts worldwide look forward to more enthralling exhibitions from the "Egyptian King" - further cementing his legacy as one of football's all-time greats.