Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of football's best to ever do it in recent years and has become a Liverpool legend in the process.

However, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the Egyptian who has jetted around Europe in search of finding a home that best suits his talents.

From the Egyptian Premier League to Italy, Switzerland and stints in the English top flight, Salah has cultivated statistics from a host of different clubs.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by FBREF and Transfermarkt ranging from 2010 to 2023. Here are Mohamed Salah's career stats so far.

This article will be updated on the basis that Salah picks up new awards or wins more trophies. All stats listed below are on a season-by-season basis.

El Mokawloon SC

It all started for the forward at El Mokawloon SC, an Egyptian sports club based in Nasr City, Cairo that play their football in the Egyptian Premier League.

Salah quickly made a name for himself in the league for his pacey, direct way of playing and obvious abilities that could benefit many teams in Europe.

Season Team Goals Assists 2009/10 El Mokawloon 0 1 2010-11 El Mokawloon 3 2 2011-12 El Mokawloon 7 1

FC Basel

On the long and dusty path from Cairo, Salah found himself a home in Europe with FC Basel in 2012 and this is where his footballing adventure truly began.

Season Team Goals Assists 2012-13 FC Basel 10 11 2013-14 FC Basel 10 6

After 67 appearances with 20 goals and 17 assists alongside two Swiss league titles, it was the Premier League next for Salah. However, things didn't quite go to plan.

Chelsea

Alas, a dream European move for Salah and the chance to cement his name among folklore in the English top flight, but this one wasn't a song to sing about.

Season Team Goals Assists 2013/14 Chelsea 2 2 2014/15 Chelsea 0 2

After just 18 appearances, Salah scored two goals and provide four assists and get a League Cup winners medal for his services. Nevertheless, these were still the worst stats of his career to date and a wake-up call for the then 25-year-old to look at new ventures.

Fiorentina

Florence and Serie A provided Salah with the chance to get his career back on track and show Europe that he still had what it took to be one of the world's best.

Season Team Goals Assists 2014/15 Fiorentina 9 4

Nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances for the Italian team was all Salah needed to reignite his career and a big move to AS Roma was next on the agenda.

Roma

Salah enjoyed a fruitful first time in Rome and managed to bag himself 34 goals along the way, stats that would make Liverpool come knocking for his services.

Season Team Goals Assists 2015/16 Roma 15 7 2016/17 Roma 19 15

Roma fans still question why Salah was sold, a player who could have had future teams built around him. His 34 goals and 22 assists for them were a preview of what was to come.

Liverpool

Not much was expected from the Anfield faithful when Salah arrived on Merseyside for the 2017/2018 season. Nevertheless, what followed was truly astonishing. These stats were taken following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Season Team Goals Assists 2017-18 Liverpool 44 16 2018-19 Liverpool 27 12 2019-20 Liverpool 23 13 2020-21 Liverpool 31 6 2021-22 Liverpool 31 16 2022-23 Liverpool 30 16

Achievements

Trophy/Award Year Team African Footballer of the Year 2018, 2017 Liverpool Footballer of the Year 2022, 2018 Liverpool FIFA Puskás Award 2018 Liverpool Golden Boot 2021-22, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17 Premier League, World Cup qualification Africa Player of the Year 2017-18, 2012-13 Liverpool, FC Basel Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup 2019-20 Liverpool Premier League 2019-2020 Liverpool UEFA Super Cup 2019-2020 Liverpool FA Cup 2022 Liverpool League Cup 2022, 2015 Liverpool, Chelsea FA Community Shield 2023 Liverpool Swiss Super League 2013-14, 2012-13 FC Basel

Salah's extraordinary levels of consistency and elevated performances have helped forge him into a world-class footballer. As his career continues to unfold, enthusiasts worldwide look forward to more enthralling exhibitions from the "Egyptian King" - further cementing his legacy as one of football's all-time greats.