Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of football's best to ever do it in recent years and has become a Liverpool legend in the process.
However, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the Egyptian who has jetted around Europe in search of finding a home that best suits his talents.
From the Egyptian Premier League to Italy, Switzerland and stints in the English top flight, Salah has cultivated statistics from a host of different clubs.
This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by FBREF and Transfermarkt ranging from 2010 to 2023. Here are Mohamed Salah's career stats so far.
This article will be updated on the basis that Salah picks up new awards or wins more trophies. All stats listed below are on a season-by-season basis.
El Mokawloon SC
It all started for the forward at El Mokawloon SC, an Egyptian sports club based in Nasr City, Cairo that play their football in the Egyptian Premier League.
Salah quickly made a name for himself in the league for his pacey, direct way of playing and obvious abilities that could benefit many teams in Europe.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2009/10
El Mokawloon
0
1
2010-11
El Mokawloon
3
2
2011-12
El Mokawloon
7
1
FC Basel
On the long and dusty path from Cairo, Salah found himself a home in Europe with FC Basel in 2012 and this is where his footballing adventure truly began.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2012-13
FC Basel
10
11
2013-14
FC Basel
10
6
After 67 appearances with 20 goals and 17 assists alongside two Swiss league titles, it was the Premier League next for Salah. However, things didn't quite go to plan.
Chelsea
Alas, a dream European move for Salah and the chance to cement his name among folklore in the English top flight, but this one wasn't a song to sing about.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2013/14
Chelsea
2
2
2014/15
Chelsea
0
2
After just 18 appearances, Salah scored two goals and provide four assists and get a League Cup winners medal for his services. Nevertheless, these were still the worst stats of his career to date and a wake-up call for the then 25-year-old to look at new ventures.
Fiorentina
Florence and Serie A provided Salah with the chance to get his career back on track and show Europe that he still had what it took to be one of the world's best.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2014/15
Fiorentina
9
4
Nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances for the Italian team was all Salah needed to reignite his career and a big move to AS Roma was next on the agenda.
Roma
Salah enjoyed a fruitful first time in Rome and managed to bag himself 34 goals along the way, stats that would make Liverpool come knocking for his services.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2015/16
Roma
15
7
2016/17
Roma
19
15
Roma fans still question why Salah was sold, a player who could have had future teams built around him. His 34 goals and 22 assists for them were a preview of what was to come.
Liverpool
Not much was expected from the Anfield faithful when Salah arrived on Merseyside for the 2017/2018 season. Nevertheless, what followed was truly astonishing. These stats were taken following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
Season
Team
Goals
Assists
2017-18
Liverpool
44
16
2018-19
Liverpool
27
12
2019-20
Liverpool
23
13
2020-21
Liverpool
31
6
2021-22
Liverpool
31
16
2022-23
Liverpool
30
16
Data from the 2023-24 season will not be available until the season has come to it's conclusion.
Achievements
Trophy/Award
Year
Team
African Footballer of the Year
2018, 2017
Liverpool
Footballer of the Year
2022, 2018
Liverpool
FIFA Puskás Award
2018
Liverpool
Golden Boot
2021-22, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17
Premier League, World Cup qualification Africa
Player of the Year
2017-18, 2012-13
Liverpool, FC Basel
Champions League
2018-19
Liverpool
FIFA Club World Cup
2019-20
Liverpool
Premier League
2019-2020
Liverpool
UEFA Super Cup
2019-2020
Liverpool
FA Cup
2022
Liverpool
League Cup
2022, 2015
Liverpool, Chelsea
FA Community Shield
2023
Liverpool
Swiss Super League
2013-14, 2012-13
FC Basel
Salah's extraordinary levels of consistency and elevated performances have helped forge him into a world-class footballer. As his career continues to unfold, enthusiasts worldwide look forward to more enthralling exhibitions from the "Egyptian King" - further cementing his legacy as one of football's all-time greats.