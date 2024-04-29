Highlights Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Liverpool amidst speculation of a summer transfer.

Mohamed Salah has recently been linked with a dramatic exit from Liverpool amid a summer revamp under soon-to-be-boss Arne Slot, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League having made a move for his services last summer. However, recent reports have suggested that the Egyptian winger is set to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future in news that will comfort the Kop faithful.

Salah has been one of the best players in the world under Jurgen Klopp's guidance, with a tally of 210 goals in just 346 games making him a real marksman in all competition for the Reds; evidenced by the fact that he is their fifth-highest scorer of all-time. Salah has had an “off-season” by his own standards in the current campaign, but even that has incorporated 24 goals in 41 outings and barring recent collapses in cup competitions and the Premier League, the club could have been in the hunt for an impressive quadruple.

Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season means that there is a vast amount of uncertainty at the club surrounding transfers and a general outlook on the future, which has touted stars such as Salah and Virgil van Dijk with moves away from Anfield. But according to talkSPORT, Salah is going to stay on under Arne Slot with a new era on the horizon on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah: Transfer Latest

Talking on Monday morning at 11:17, talkSPORT show host Jim White suggested that Salah would not be making the move away from Anfield in the summer, despite a period of change that is set to happen for the Carabao Cup winners. He said:

"The most recent intel this morning is that Salah is set to stay at Liverpool. That's the latest word we're getting at the moment, that he is set to stay."

Salah was the subject of a mouth-watering £150million bid from Al-Ittihad on Transfer Deadline Day in August, but with little time to replace him ahead of the new campaign, Liverpool rejected their bid - allowing Salah to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The winger has repaid them mostly this season by becoming their top scorer in all competitions for yet another season, a record he has not lost out on since his move from Roma in 2017.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Future Analysed

Having become synonymous with Klopp's style of football, it is difficult to imagine Salah in a shirt that isn't that of the Reds - let alone playing for a manager that isn't the German. But with Slot set to come in, we could see a different form of Salah in the coming months with tweaks to position changes from the Dutch boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah (210) needs 19 more goals to overtake Billy Liddell (228) as Liverpool's fourth-highest scorer in history

One positive to Salah's stature in the squad is that he doesn't have much competition on the right-hand flank. Harvey Elliott is his natural replacement but with the Englishman having featured in midfield for the Reds for the majority of the campaign - alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz being the choices on the left-hand side of the attack - Salah knows that he is all but guaranteed game time at Liverpool, even if he is slightly out of form.

Slot will be relying on major dressing room characters to continue the good times at Anfield, and Salah's reported decision to stay will help that majorly.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-04-24.