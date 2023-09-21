Highlights Mohamed Salah has exceeded expectations at Liverpool and is considered one of the club's greatest players and among the Premier League's top forwards.

Salah's contract extension with Liverpool in 2022 hasn't ended speculation over a move away from Anfield in the near future.

Potential options for Salah's future include a move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, after the club sought a move for him during the summer transfer window.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, it is safe to say Mohamed Salah has exceeded all expectations. The star winger can be safely considered among some of the greatest to ever play for the club, and certainly right up there in terms of the Premier League’s recent forwards. In the summer of 2022, the 31-year-old signed a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club until at least 2025, at the time closing any speculation of a move away from Anfield.

Over the past summer, however, Salah was central to plenty of transfer talk. Despite his contract still in place, the Egyptian was reportedly targeted by the financial powerhouses in Saudi Arabia with one club even preparing a world-record bid. With debates beginning to arise once again covering Salah’s future, let’s take a look at five options the Liverpool star could have as he enters the later years of his prime.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 310 Goals 188 Assists 83 Yellow cards 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Al-Ittihad

Regardless of where Salah decides to go next in his career, there will be fierce competition to any bidder coming from the Saudi Arabian division. Al-Ittihad, managed by former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, followed up last season’s title-winning campaign by adding some of the biggest stars in Europe. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho were all tempted by huge offers from the Saudi side, who are unwilling to slow down their spending.

Towards the end of the summer window, reports came out that Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs were desperate to sign Salah. The league were thought to be keen on bringing the Egyptian in due to his huge following – recognising him as the greatest Arab footballer of all time. After a mouth-watering £150m bid was rejected by Liverpool, Al-Ittihad were ready to return with a staggering £215m bid, but Liverpool were firm on their stance that the player was not for sale – especially following the European transfer deadline.

Whether the Saudi side will return with another staggering bid for Salah in upcoming windows or if they will wait until the expiration of his current contract, one thing that is certain is that their interest in the winger is not going to go away.

Barcelona

Should Salah prefer to remain at the highest level in European football, a move to the Catalan giants could be a real possibility. It would most likely have to happen upon the end of Salah’s contract, with Barcelona known to be struggling financially currently.

Despite their money issues, Barcelona have still been able to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan on free transfers in recent years, which would be the likeliest method used to attempt to bring Salah to Camp Nou. The Spanish side are known admirers of Salah and were even reported to have promised the Egyptian a move last summer, should he not be able to find a solution to his contract situation at Liverpool – which of course resulted in his new three-year deal.

While the forward would be 33-years-old at the time of his contract ending with Liverpool, there are no doubts his quality would still remain, regardless of whether his pace slows down. With Lewandowski potentially having moved on by the time of Salah’s would-be arrival, the side could do with a real injection of world-class experience, which the Egyptian undoubtedly possesses with his countless achievements down the years.

Bayern Munich

Like Barcelona, the German champions could provide Salah with a new challenge elsewhere in Europe while still remaining at the highest level. Although the Bundesliga side have a strict policy regarding players over the age of 30, we have seen them bending the rules to offer longer deals to players past that age – recent examples being the signing of Harry Kane and their failed attempt to sign Kyle Walker.

A deal to bring Salah to Munich would be complicated due to his current transfer value, although a move could be pulled off once he is free from his current Liverpool contract in two years’ time. Should a suitable wage be agreed upon, it would be difficult for Salah, as it would with any player, to turn down a move to Bayern where the expectation going into every season is to win trophies on multiple fronts.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

A more interesting potential option for Salah, could be to make a sensational return to where it all started for him. The legendary winger made his first-team debut for the Egyptian side in the 2009/10 season and remained there until 2012 when he was welcomed into European football by Swiss side Basel.

Read More: The Best XI not in the Champions League this season including Mohamed Salah

Of course, on Salah’s current terms, a move back to Egypt would be impossible, though should he prefer to make the return to his native division, it would be expected he would lower his demands significantly. Having won it all with Liverpool in the Premier League, there isn’t much left Salah needs to accomplish to cement his legacy any further.

Liverpool

Perhaps the only option that would truly satisfy Liverpool fans all around the world, would be for Salah to extend his deal with the club past his current expiration date in 2025. The Egyptian is undoubtedly a club legend at Anfield, joining a list of some footballing icons who have come before him. Should he retire at Liverpool, it would be the perfect way to end a fantastic career since joining in 2017.

Besides the sentimental benefits of staying at Liverpool, the Anfield side are still a European giant competing at the highest level season after season, allowing Salah to end his career at a peak and potentially even adding to his already decorated list of honours.

The 31-year-old also has plenty of records still to attain with Liverpool. Having recently overtaken Robbie Fowler to become their all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League era, the current assists record is also a possible target for Salah, who is currently second place behind Steven Gerrard.

The debate surrounding Salah’s future will certainly only get louder in the upcoming transfer windows and having now entered the second of his three-year contract, a resolution will be dealt with sooner rather than later.