Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's feelings towards one another have been revealed after the pair were spotted in a training ground 'bust-up' on Monday. Premier League leaders Liverpool were preparing for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in an opening training session, when their two star men were seen being separated by teammates.

In the footage, Alexander-Arnold could be seen squaring up to Salah, who responded by shoving the Englishman and laughing in his face. The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott were all on hand to break up the squabble, but the full-back was believed to have continued looking upset following the incident. Now, a new report has come to light over what actually happened and how the players feel in the aftermath.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold's Feelings Towards Each Other Revealed

The pair were spotted not long after their 'fight'