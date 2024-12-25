Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that it's looking 'very likely' that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Liverpool, despite their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

The futures of Liverpool trio Van Dijk, Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently uncertain with their current deals expiring at the end of the season. The supporters at Anfield will be desperate to see the star trio extending their stays at Anfield considering their importance to the club.

Despite Van Dijk and Salah reaching the latter stages of their careers, the key duo are showing no signs of slowing down and are arguably playing the best football they've played in many years. Salah in particular is in sensational form and has been one of the best players in Europe this season.

Salah and Van Dijk Expected to Stay at Liverpool

They're set to enter their final six months at Anfield

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has confirmed that it's looking likely that Van Dijk and Salah will stay at Anfield beyond their current deals...

"I think the focus at Liverpool seems to be the players that are there at the moment, Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Until there is concrete signatures on a piece of paper or not, then they will continue to be talked about, because they'll be entering the final six months. They can talk to clubs outside the Premier League come January. It looks very likely at the moment, that Salah and Van Dijk will stay. I'm not saying Alexander-Arnold won't stay. It's just that his one hasn't been made as public as Salah and Van Dijk."

Liverpool are currently in a tricky position, as they will understandably be desperate to keep Salah and Van Dijk at Anfield, but they are already on hefty contracts. Although it may not seem like it at the moment, there's a chance they start declining due to their age, so they will need to ensure any new deal makes financial sense for the club.

Alexander-Arnold Could be More Important

His value is going to be significantly higher

With Alexander-Arnold also out of contract, Liverpool are facing a crucial few months as they hope to tie down the key trio. Although Salah and Van Dijk are still at the top of their game, their values are going to be significantly lower than Alexander-Arnold's due to their age.

Alexander-Arnold is currently in his prime, so extending his contract will be imperative in order to protect his value. If the talented right-back is looking to depart in the future, then Liverpool will want to hold out for as much money as possible rather than allow him to depart on a free transfer.