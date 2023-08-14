Highlights Technology used during Monday Night Football allowed viewers to see through Mohamed Salah's eyes, highlighting the impressive nature of his assist against Chelsea.

Gary Neville and Karen Carney analysed the game, discussing the defensive choices that should have been made against Salah's play.

Salah's vision, composure, and passing ability were showcased through the narrow opening he found to deliver a defense-splitting pass for Luis Diaz's goal.

Technology used on Monday Night Football has allowed people to see through Mohamed Salah's eyes, helping to highlight just how good his assist was against Chelsea.

The Premier League returned to our screens last weekend, with some incredible ties being played in gameweek one. The showpiece event was Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, a massive fixture right at the start of the campaign.

Both sides came into the game hoping to get off to the perfect start. And initially, it looked as if it would be visitor’s day, with the Reds putting the Blues under a significant amount of pressure early on.

That pressure eventually resulted in the opening goal, with Salah playing a defence-splitting pass between retreating players for Luis Diaz. The Colombian then only had to tap the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and into an empty net.

Sky Sports analysis shows Salah’s view ahead of the goal

Many were quick to praise the Egyptian’s superb pass during the match, and rightly so. He did not have much of a gap to play the pass, and it was absolutely spot-on in the end.

But technology used on Monday Night Football has allowed people to see what Salah’s view would have been on the pitch, underlining just how impressive it was.

Gary Neville was joined by Karen Carney to discuss the game, with the latter turning to the Manchester United icon to discuss what he would have done in Levi Colwill’s shoes, had he been dealing with Salah.

While he said he would usually show Salah down the line by moving to the right, Neville appreciates that would leave the door open for Salah to drive at the goal and potentially open the scoring himself.

Gary Neville breaks down Salah's assist. Credit: Sky Sports Premier League.

Switching to Reece James then, Carney gives viewers an idea of what the young Chelsea defender can see around him. What you can see to the left is Diaz advancing on the Chelsea goal.

Roy Keane had slammed James's defending for Liverpool's goal following the match, saying: “He sees him running and you have to sprint back like your life depends on it.”

And Neville sided with his fellow Sky Sports pundit, arguing: “The golden rule of defending midfield players is as the ball goes past you, you’ve got to sprint as fast as you can. The minute that ball gets transferred, you’ve just got to go.”

So, Chelsea were already at a disadvantage because James had not tracked Diaz’s run. But it wouldn’t have mattered had Salah not played an eye of the needle pass.

Carney switches into what Salah would have seen through his eyes, with Colwill marshalling him down the line until Salah then pushes him back towards the goal.

As Colwill retreats, the gap narrows thanks to the retreating Chelsea defenders. By the time Salah plays the pass, there is just a tiny opening left, yet he still picks out Diaz. It just shows just how composed Salah is when in possession, how good his vision is, and how insane his passing can be.

Video: Sky Sports breakdown of Salah’s assist

Unfortunately for Liverpool and Salah, Diaz’s goal would be cancelled out by Axel Disasi, who bundled the ball into the net on his debut.

The scores stayed level for the remainder of the game, with Salah making headlines for his furious reaction to being substituted in the second half.

Liverpool supporters will hope he has cooled off for their second match of the 2023/24 campaign against Bournemouth on Saturday 19 August. They will no doubt need Salah’s goalscoring threat and incredible passing for that game and the rest of the campaign.