The 2024/25 Carabao Cup final saw Newcastle United finally bring an end to one of the longest trophy droughts in English football. The Magpies had been without silverware since lifting the Inter-Cities Fair Cup in 1969, a European trophy that has long been defunct and a predecessor to the Europa League.

Domestically, however, Newcastle had not won a trophy since their 1955 FA Cup triumph. In their nine visits to Wembley after that game, they lost on every occasion until, in March 2025, they lifted the Carabao Cup, running out as 2-1 victors in a final against Liverpool.

Towering defender Dan Burn, who was called up to the England squad for the first time just days before the final, scored from a corner minutes before half-time, with Liverpool having made a baffling decision in choosing Alexis Mac Allister to mark him on set pieces in the first half.

Soon after the restart, Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle’s lead, just moments after having a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up. The Swede’s goal put the Geordies in firm control of a final that, while not an idyllic football match, was certainly a game that Newcastle deserved to win.

Liverpool looked slow throughout much of the final. Federico Chiesa’s late goal gave them something to fight for in the game’s dying embers, but the damage had been done by that point. On what was a magical day for Newcastle and their supporters, Liverpool fans were left asking questions about their team.

In particular, their star talisman Mohamed Salah was kept quiet, with queries over the Egyptian’s performances having been made.

Salah Failed to Score at Wembley

Winger has a poor record in finals

Marked by Tino Livramento for much of the match, Salah could not get into the game at all and will have no doubt been left frustrated by his lack of impact in the final. Salah is making a case for the Ballon d’Or through his league form, with the winger having notched 27 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League this season.

Salah’s lack of impact was keenly felt by his side, who struggled to create anything for much of the game. For Salah personally, though, it is yet another final in which he has contributed very little.

Mohamed Salah's Record in Finals Game Scoreline Minutes Played Goals Assists AFCON Final (2017) Cameroon 2-1 Egypt 90 0 1 Champions League Final (2018) Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool 31 0 0 Champions League Final (2019) Spurs 0-2 Liverpool 90 1 (penalty) 0 Super Cup Final (2019) Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (AET - Liverpool won on penalties) 120 0 0 Club World Cup Final (2019) Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (AET) 120 0 0 AFCON Final (2021) Senegal 0-0 Egypt (AET - Egypt won on penalties) 120 0 0 Community Shield (2022) Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City 90 1 (penalty) 1 FA Cup Final (2022) Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (AET - Liverpool won on penalties) 33 0 0 Champions League Final (2022) Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid 90 0 0 League Cup Final (2024) Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET) 120 0 0 League Cup Final (2025) Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle United 90 0 0

According to Transfermarkt, as per Reddit, the winger has scored just twice across 11 finals for both Liverpool and Egypt. His two goals, with one in the 2019 Champions League final and another in the 2022 Community Shield final, were both penalties and aside from that, the winger has notched just two assists, once in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final and once in the aforementioned Community Shield game.

Salah’s greatness is undeniable now, but there is a genuine debate about his performances in major finals. Strangely enough, he is not the only incredible attacker to have faced problems in such occasions.

Thierry Henry Struggled in Finals Too

How does his record compare to Salah's?

Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003

Now a coach and pundit, Thierry Henry was an exceptional player before becoming a favourite of many in analysis. The Frenchman began his career with Monaco, who he departed for an ill-fated stint with Juventus in Italy. Henry departed Turin after less than a year there, joining Arsenal in 1999 with whom he would rise to the pantheon of all-time greats.

Under the management of the great Arsene Wenger, Henry developed into one of the best forwards of his era with a knack for finding the net, along with lethal speed and brilliant technical ability on the ball. Part of the famous Invincibles side, Henry won five league titles in Europe with either Monaco, Arsenal or Barcelona, who he joined in 2007.

Henry's legacy is indelible, but it can be easy to forget that the Frenchman generally struggled in finals, certainly in terms of his goals and assists.

Thierry Henry's Record in Finals Game Scoreline Minutes Played Goals Assists Euro Final (2000) France 2-1 Italy (AET) 103 0 0 UEFA Cup Final (2000) Arsenal 0-0 Galatasaray (AET - Galatasaray won on penalties) 120 0 0 FA Cup Final (2001) Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool 90 0 0 FA Cup Final (2002) Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea 81 0 0 FA Cup Final (2003) Arsenal 1-0 Southampton 90 0 0 Confederations Cup (2003) France 1-0 Cameroon (AET) 97 1 0 Champions League Final (2006) Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal 90 0 1 World Cup (2006) France 1-1 Italy (AET - Italy won on penalties) 107 0 0 Champions League Final (2009) Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United 72 0 0 Club World Cup Final (2009) Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes LP (AET) 82 0 0

Despite Henry's underperformance in a number of finals, he is still highly regarded, as a player of his calibre should be. It is something worth considering when Salah's performances in finals are brought up when discussing whether he should be counted as an all-time great, as while he does not always shine bright in finals, that is not to say that Salah is anything but a brilliant player.

