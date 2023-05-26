Mohamed Salah posted a heartfelt tweet in the aftermath of Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea - a result that secured Champions League qualification for Erik ten Hag’s side at Liverpool’s expense.

Man Utd moved above Newcastle, who will also compete in next season’s Champions League, into third place with a convincing victory over Frank Lampard’s struggling team at Old Trafford.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Chelsea then dominated most of the first half before Anthony Martial put United 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford added gloss to the scoreline before Joao Felix netted a late consolation for the visitors.

Liverpool, one of the best teams in Europe over the past few seasons, have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015-16.

They will compete in next season’s Europa League instead.

What did Mohamed Salah tweet after Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea?

Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown at Old Trafford, Salah admitted he was “totally devastated” and issued an apology to Liverpool fans.

“I’m totally devastated,” the Egyptian forward wrote. “There’s absolutely no excuse for this.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.

“I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

Has Salah had a good season?

On a personal level, it’s been another very good season for Salah, who has scored 19 goals and registered a further 12 assists in the Premier League alone this term.

Klopp facing rebuilding job at Liverpool

While Jurgen Klopp’s side have put together an impressive run of form during the final weeks of the campaign, it still wasn’t enough to overhaul Man Utd or Newcastle.

Liverpool reached this season’s Champions League knockout stages but were dismantled by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, suffering a 5-2 defeat at home to the Spanish giants in February.

Klopp will now attempt to refresh his squad this summer in the hope of getting Liverpool back to their best.

James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave Anfield in the coming weeks, while several new signings will arrive in their place.