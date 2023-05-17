Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have shown over the last few weeks how important squad depth can be.

Arsenal have been in the driving seat for the Premier League title for most of the season, with Manchester City breathing down their neck every step of the way.

However, things have gone a little pear shaped for the north London club recently, and Man City are now four points clear with a game in hand.

An injury to William Saliba has had a major impact on Arsenal's form, with their lack of depth now becoming an issue.

Journalist Ed Aarons has recently reported that Arsenal are showing a 'strong interest' in Leipzig defender Simakan, who is valued at around £35m according to L'Equipe.

If they want to avoid another slip up in a title race next campaign, then adding quality throughout their squad, not just their starting 11, will be key.

If you look at Manchester City, for example, they left John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench against Everton, but still comfortably won the game by three goals to nil.

Simakan's former coach Francios Keller recently compared the defender to Raphael Varane.

He said: "We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon. He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm.”

What has Taylor said about Simakan?

Taylor has suggested that Simakan is a player on Arsenal's list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As we've seen in the past few months, injuries do happen. Saliba's injuries have obviously proved so damaging to Arsenal's title hopes and so I do think that's a player of interest.

"I wouldn't say he's predominantly a right-back, to be honest, he's more of a right centre-back. It would depend on the fee that Leipzig would be willing to sell him for but that is definitely a player on Arsenal's shortlist."

Would Simakan be a good signing for Arsenal?

With Arsenal needing to add more quality throughout the squad, Simakan could be a smart signing for the right price.

However, £35m is a lot for a player who is likely to be a backup.

Simakan's versatility could be useful for Mikel Arteta's side, though, having played at centre-back and right-back fairly regularly throughout his short career, as per Transfermarkt.

The French defender has come into form over the last few weeks, averaging a Sofascore rating of above seven in his last five games, which could be the reason for the Gunners taking a look at him.