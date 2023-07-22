Arsenal may need to add more competition for places in attack, but journalist Ben Jacobs believes one target might struggle to get into the side, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

To compete in the Champions League and domestically next season, Mikel Arteta may want a deeper squad.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Arteta and Edu Gaspar have acted fast in getting key targets through the door at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber have all signed for the north London club, adding more quality and competition throughout the squad.

If you look at the squad of Manchester City, who won the treble last season, Pep Guardiola often fields a bench worth more than the starting 11's of most of the clubs in the Premier League.

Having so much quality throughout the club, not just in the 11 players on the pitch, is often the difference between winning the title and not.

The Gunners had an excellent chance of finishing in first place in England's top flight but ultimately came up short towards the end of the campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to sign an additional attacker this summer, but not until later in the transfer window.

With Bukayo Saka playing over 3700 minutes in all competitions last term, as per FBref, it could be time to bring in a player capable of rotating with the England international, allowing him to rest in certain games.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal?

Jacobs has suggested that Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, may struggle to get into the Arsenal side.

The journalist adds that Kudus, who was labelled a 'genius' by former manager John Heitinga, performed best last season in an attacking midfield role, where Havertz could be utilised.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If he's in the same role as for Ajax last season, where he scored 18 goals in all competitions, it might be quite difficult to see where he gets into the side.

"Arsenal have got quite a lot of options in terms of creative-minded players and attacking midfielders. Obviously, if he's the central attacking midfielder, then Kai Havertz has come in and is likely to play behind Gabriel Jesus, and if he goes in a wider position, you've got Gabriel Martinelli and you've got Bukayo Saka.

"So, I think that's the interesting thing to see about Arsenal is they're going to have to make some choices."

What's next for Arsenal?

Kudus could cost Arsenal around £40m, as per the MailOnline, so their money might be better spent elsewhere.

Although the Ghanian has featured on the right-hand side before, a position they need cover in, he's more comfortable playing in a central role.

Kudus' versatility could make him a useful option, but considering the performances he's been producing for Ajax, he may be hoping to join a new side and instantly become a key starter, which might not be possible in north London.