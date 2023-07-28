Arsenal may have to focus on offloading players before bringing in further additions, but they do have one player on their shortlist, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have spent a significant amount on incomings so far during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have acted fast since the window opened, bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz.

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, Arsenal are unable to continue spending big money this summer and the reality is, some players will have to leave the club.

However, there's no doubt Arteta will want to bring in further reinforcements, considering they missed out on the Premier League title last season to Manchester City.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a move for a new attacker this summer, but it's unlikely to be until the end of the window, possibly due to the position being less of a priority.

Although the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka are options for the Gunners in attack, specifically out wide, Saka may have been slightly overworked last term, playing 3733 minutes in all competitions, as per FBref.

Trossard and Martinelli are more suited to playing on the left-hand side, so Arteta could explore the market to find some additional cover for Saka before the window slams shut in September.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal?

Romano has suggested that Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus, who could cost in the region of £40m, is a player on Arsenal's shortlist.

The Italian journalist claims that the north London club's priority, for now, is to try and sell players, rather than bring in some fresh faces.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the moment there is still no bid or direct conversation with Ajax yet, so we can't speak about the negotiation yet.

"There is an interest, but I think for Arsenal now, the priority is to get rid of some players. They signed many players, many important players, at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

"So, it's important now to focus on the outgoings and then we will see."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Arsenal?

As mentioned, we could see the Gunners focusing on offloading some of their players before they make another dent in the transfer market.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nicolas Pepe could have his contract torn up, as they struggle to get a fee for the former Lille winger.

Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Partey is now unlikely to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.

The Ghanaian midfielder is now 30 years old, and Arsenal have opted to target younger, up-and-coming players in their recruitment.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that 20-year-old Martin Baturina is another player that has caught Arteta's eye after the club scouted him whilst playing for Dinamo Zagreb, so it could be a busy end to the window for the Premier League side.