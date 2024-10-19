The Premier League made its return following the second international break of the season as Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham hosted West Ham. The home side had been forced to stomach the devastating defeat to Brighton in their last fixture for over two weeks, while Julen Lopetegui's side were coming off the back of their first league win at the London Stadium against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Even with the extended period between games, the Hammers managed to maintain the momentum they built last time out, as Mohammed Kudus turned his side ahead inside the opening twenty minutes. In typical fashion, the Ghanaian celebrated by taking a seat in front of the Spurs faithful. This has become the winger's trademark, but the reason for it is less peculiar than one might imagine.

Kudus' Celebration Explained

The winger explained the reason why he sits down after scoring

After almost giving his side the lead with an opportunity that was a carbon copy to the one he ultimately converted, Kudus made sure that there was no repeat of Guglielmo Vicario's earlier save by slotting home from close range from a low Jarrod Bowen cross.

As his teammates rushed to congratulate him, the former Ajax man took the moment to settle proceedings down by taking a seat for himself. The unique celebration is done for a very good reason though, as the man himself revealed after scoring his first goal of the season during the 4-1 victory over Ipswich.

As per Modern Ghana, the Black Stars forward revealed that the reason for his ritual is that he needs a moment to take a rest and catch his breath:

"There's no deeper meaning to it. I just thought about doing it as something different. I'm glad it's making waves and other people are doing it."

The 24-year-old also explained that he never pre-planned the celebration. Instead, it was a spontaneous decision which he has stuck with ever since its growing popularity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to the game against Tottenham, Kudus had scored 13 goals in 43 games against Tottenham.