Highlights Mohammed Kudus scored a controversial goal for West Ham, leading to an awkward encounter with the ball boy.

The Hammers raced to take a 3-1 lead, with Kudus's goal coming with a bit of controversy.

Newcastle somehow fought back to win 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Mohammed Kudus scored a controversial goal for West Ham United against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Easter Saturday. He then had an awkward exchange with the ball boy when trying to celebrate his effort.

The Hammers travelled to St James' Park for their first encounter after the March international break and found themselves a goal down after just six minutes with Alexander Isak scoring from the penalty spot. A fantastic ball from Lucas Paqueta set Michail Antonio up, as the striker levelled the scores in the 21st minute.

Mohammed Kudus Scores Controversial goal

Fabian Schar was down with head injury

It looked as though the score would be 1-1 going into the break but in the 10th minute of injury time, Fabian Schar was adjudged to have fouled Paqueta. In the process of making the challenge, the Newcastle defender appeared to take a swipe to the face.

Although the referee blew to give the away team a free-kick, Schar went to the ground holding his face. With the Swiss international down, West Ham took full advantage.

Paqueta took the free-kick quickly and found Jarrod Bowen. With the home defence caught napping, the Englishman found the space to cut inside and tee up Kudus. The 23-year-old finished powerfully to give his side a lead on the brink of halftime.

As you can see in the footage, the Ghanaian wanted to pull off his trademark celebration where he sits on a stall. However, when he approached a Newcastle United ballboy, the youngster refused to give up his seat. It made for a pretty awkward encounter as the West Ham player had to settle for sitting on the advertising board instead.

Newcastle Beat West Ham 4-3 in Remarkable Game

Harvey Barnes scores the winner

Of course, this wasn't the only drama on the day. West Ham looked to have the three points all wrapped up just three minutes into the second half as Bowen finished calmly when put through on goal by Kudus. From that point on, though, things went downhill for David Moyes' men.

Isak bagged another penalty – stepping up from 12 yards in the absence of Callum Wilson – to give his side hope in the 77th minute, and just six minutes after that Harvey Barnes had pulled the home team level. In the 90th minute of the thrilling encounter, the comeback was complete as the Englishman scored again to make it 4-3.

Still, that wasn't the last of the drama as Anthony Gordon picked up a red card in injury time, while Tomas Soucek also missed a huge chance to grab a late equaliser.