Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could sign his new version of Dusan Tadic, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mohammed Kudus could be used in a similar way to the way Ten Hag used Tadic at Ajax.

Manchester United news - Mohammed Kudus

It's understood that Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax forward Kudus, with the Dutch club looking to receive around £40m to allow him to leave.

Kudus has played in multiple different positions during his time at Ajax, but he's started to produce in front of goal this season in a centre-forward role.

Versatility is a valuable attribute in football, especially when a club is looking to sign a player to improve the squad depth. Having a player like Kudus who can potentially come off the bench to play in multiple positions is hugely beneficial for a manager.

The 22-year-old is currently regularly playing in a false-nine role at Ajax - a similar role to how Ten Hag used Tadic during his time in Holland.

For that reason, journalist Jones has suggested that the two players are comparable due to their versatility.

What has Jones said about Kudus?

Jones has suggested that Kudus has moved forward and developed as a player since Ten Hag has left Ajax.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In the time that Ten Hag has gone, Kudus has continued his development and he's moving forward as a player. I think, to be honest, it would probably be that versatility and everything Tadic was able to do - I can see why you would think that could be reflected in a player like Kudus."

Would Kudus be a good signing for United?

Kudus has kicked on to another level this season at Ajax. The Ghanaian has provided 23 goals and assists in all competitions this campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

His performances in the Champions League have been particularly impressive, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.22 in the competition.

As previously mentioned, his versatility could make him a useful option for United. Kudus has proved this season he is capable of playing in a central role - a position of need for Ten Hag.

Overall, Kudus would be a smart signing for United, especially if they are able to sign him for around the reported £40m mark. At 22 years old, Kudus still has plenty of potential and is already producing fantastic performances consistently.