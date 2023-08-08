Chelsea have been linked with moves for both Mohammed Kudus and Moises Caicedo, but Brighton & Hove Albion could cause Mauricio Pochettino some problems, as journalist Paul Brown provides an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly doesn't appear to be slowing down with splashing his cash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

So far during the summer transfer window, Chelsea have completed the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, and Robert Sanchez, to name a few, spending a total of £178m, as per Transfermarkt.

However, the Blues have recouped plenty of cash through sales over the last few months, offloading around £219m worth of players.

Over the last few weeks, the west London club have been pushing to sign Brighton midfielder Caicedo, with The Guardian reporting that the Ecuadorian missed their pre-season friendly at the weekend with Chelsea preparing a fresh bid.

The report claims that Chelsea have now had three bids rejected, with the latest valued at £80m, but Brighton are sticking to their valuation of £100m.

Ajax midfielder Kudus is another target for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but as per talkSPORT, Brighton have reached an agreement to secure his signature.

Chelsea fans may be sick of the sight of Brighton considering the struggles the club has had negotiating for Caicedo, and now they've potentially stolen one of their targets.

Now, journalist Brown has provided some insight into Chelsea's feelings regarding the Kudus and Caicedo situations.

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea do want to sign both Kudus, who was labeled as 'incredible', and Caicedo, but they may struggle to afford both if they can't negotiate a lower price for the Brighton youngster.

The journalist adds that Chelsea certainly won't be happy if Kudus joins Caicedo at the Amex Stadium and the Blues fail with two transfer targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a bit of a catch-22, because Chelsea wanted both players, but are they going to be able to afford them if Caicedo costs what Brighton want for him? Probably not.

"I don't think Chelsea would be entirely happy to see Kudus go to Brighton. I think they'd be mildly furious actually, if Brighton manage to hold out for the fee they want for Caicedo and then another one of their targets ends up there replacing him.

"But it's looking more and more likely that Kudus goes to Brighton and Chelsea will just have to pay the fee for Caicedo."

Who else could Chelsea look to target?

With N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount all leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, signing a midfielder or two could be a priority.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea are in talks to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, who reportedly has a £20m release clause in his contract.

Elsewhere, 90min have claimed that Chelsea are confident of securing the signature of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, so there appears to be different options that Pochettino and his recruitment team are exploring at the moment.