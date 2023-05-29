Manchester United could target Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

If United want to compete at the top of the Premier League once again, reinforcements will be necessary.

Manchester United news - Mohammed Kudus

After an impressive season with Ajax, Kudus has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

The Athletic recently reported that Kudus looks set to leave in the summer transfer window, after scoring 22 goals in 48 games for club and country this season.

The report adds that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are some of the clubs showing an interest in the Ghana international.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, Kudus' agent, has hinted that it's best for the Ajax forward to move on in the summer.

She said: "I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time."

Kudus' versatility could make him a useful option for many clubs, having played in five different positions in his short career, according to Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old has mainly featured as a central midfielder, but has also played in a more attacking role, amongst others.

Erik ten Hag worked with Kudus during his time at Ajax, so he's well aware of his ability and what he could potentially bring to United ahead of next season.

However, with Arsenal and Newcastle also qualifying for the Champions League, it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

What has Crook said about Kudus?

Crook has suggested that Kudus is a name that keeps coming up in terms of players United are targeting.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The other name that keeps coming up, and he's not an out and out striker, is Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, a player that Erik ten Hag knows well."

Would Kudus be a smart signing for United?

An out and out striker could be a priority for the Red Devils in the summer, with Wout Weghorst's loan deal expiring and Anthony Martial's injury troubles meaning he's unreliable.

Although Kudus isn't your typical number nine, he's performed well in this position, scoring 14 goals in 39 games.

The Ghanaian can also provide cover in multiple other positions, so if he can be signed at a reasonable price, it could be a smart move for the Manchester club.

According to the Daily Star, Ajax are set to demand £40m for Kudus, with Football Insider reporting that he wants to play for ten Hag.