West Ham United talisman Mohamed Kudus is poised to go from ‘strength to strength’ as journalist Paul Brown, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, revealed why he is ‘definitely up there’ as one of the east Londoners’ best signings in recent times.

Over the summer window, the Hammers boss saw star man Declan Rice leave for £105 million after years of loyal service, leaving them with the onerous task of finding midfield replacements.

The former Manchester United boss did just that, however, and is enjoying life in the dugout with his new look engine room, boasting the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and, most notably, Kudus.

Kudus has been a standout performer for West Ham

In August, West Ham parted ways with an initial £35.59 million, per Sky Sports, though his price could rise by around the £3 million mark in performance-related add-ons. The report also states that an unnamed club from the English top tier attempted to snare the Ghana star late on in the window, but it seemed his mind was already made up.

The interest in his signature was well-documented, however, with a host of Premier League sides all circling, with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to The Athletic, even reaching an agreement with Kudus’ former employers Ajax over a deal. He ended up at West Ham, instead, and they have technical director Tim Steidten to thank given his importance to sealing a deal, per MailOnline.

Moyes and Co. will be counting their lucky stars that the London Stadium was his preferred destination given how he has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water. In his first 23 appearances, he has scored nine goals and notched the solitary assist, despite being deployed in an array of positions since his highly anticipated arrival.

Mohamed Kudus - 2023/24 Premier League stats vs West Ham squad (as of 28/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.12 4th Goals 6 2nd Assists 1 3rd= Shots per game 1.3 4th= Dribbles per game 2.6 1st All statistics per WhoScored

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Accra-born gem is poised to go ‘above and beyond’ in east London, which was during a time when he found himself on the bench more often than not. Since, however, he has become an immovable object in Moyes’ side and given that he has the ability to play in a wealth of positions, he will be crucial to any successes they enjoy this campaign.

Paul Brown on Mohamed Kudus’ bright start

When quizzed whether he thinks Kudus has been one of their best signings in recent history, Brown claimed that he is ‘definitely up there’. Referencing the signing of Jarrod Bowen, too, the respected journalist praised the Hammers and their transfer business in yesteryear.

In terms of Kudus, he insists that he is only likely to improve in England thanks to his tender age and versatile profile. Giving full credit to West Ham for their transfer poise and willingness to take a gamble, he suggested that other teams may not be looking back in regret that it was not them who signed the 23-year-old. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said…

“He's definitely up there. They've made some really good signings, I think, in the last couple of years under Moyes. You have to say that Jarrod Bowen has worked out to be an incredible signing. A lot of people saw the potential there, but West Ham were the ones who took the punt on it and he's ended up in the England team and been a consistent goal threat for West Ham every week. “But Kudus, I have to say, because of his age and his profile, I think he's going to get better. I don't think you've seen the best of him yet. I think he is a really talented player and I think a lot of teams will already be thinking that they missed a bit of a trick by not pushing harder to sign him, so it's full credit to West Ham that they managed to get him and I think he's going to go from strength to strength.”

David Moyes eye Arsenal star for January swoop

While West Ham have remained relatively unscathed on the injury front this season, one depleted area is at centre forward. Michail Antonio’s absence has caused Jarrod Bowen to play out of position through the middle. And while the Englishman has hit 11 goals in 17 Premier League appearances thus far, the current situation is not ideal.

As such, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they are likely to target a fresh striker in the impending January transfer window. Their pursuit for an out-and-out man up top in the summer was well-documented with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Paris Saint-Germain starlet Hugo Ekitiké both high up on their shortlist, but now it seems they have turned their attention to Arsenal outcast Eddie Nketiah.

A report from Football Insider suggests that the Gunners would be looking around the £40 million mark for the Englishman, though journalist Ben Jacobs did recently reveal to GIVEMESPORT that he’s seen as ‘really important’ in north London and, therefore, a sale doesn’t seem to be on the cards. It’s a tricky situation for the Hammers to sort out given there are questions over Nketiah’s availability, while the Sun has reported that capital club duo Brentford and Crystal Palace are also thought to be keen on the idea of signing the 24-year-old.