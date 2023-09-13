Highlights West Ham's addition of Mohammed Kudus is an exciting signing and he could be regarded as one of the best players outside of the top six this season.

Kudus will benefit from playing with James Ward-Prowse, who will provide him the freedom to play higher up the pitch and find him regularly.

West Ham now have a strong midfield with options like Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, and Alvarez, making them one of the best midfield options outside of the big six teams.

West Ham United new signing Mohammed Kudus could thrive at the Hammers, as journalist Paul Brown explains to GIVEMESPORT how James Ward-Prowse can help get the best out of him.

The addition of Kudus is one of the most exciting signings the capital club have made in years.

West Ham United news - Ward-Prowse and Kudus

Ward-Prowse and Kudus both joined the club during the summer transfer window, with the former costing £30m from Championship side Southampton and the latter costing £38m from Dutch club Ajax. The midfield duo were joined by Edson Alvarez in terms of additions in the middle of the park, with Declan Rice departing.

It was pivotal that David Moyes and his recruitment team replaced Rice adequately, and the £105m received to part ways with the England international has allowed them to bring in multiple reinforcements. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus is the type of player that will get fans off their seats. Ward-Prowse is more of the Rice replacement in terms of solidity and composure in midfield, whereas Kudus has that bit of magic in the final third.

The Ghanaian might be slightly unknown to many West Ham fans, in comparison to Ward-Prowse who has been plying his trade in England for many years now. The former Ajax attacker started the season in impressive style before his move to the London Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus - 23/24 Stats Appearances 13 Minutes 281 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots per game 4.5 Key passes per game 0.7 Dribbles per game 6 Fouled per game 1.5 Stats according to WhoScored

The Hammers have really found themselves a gem in Kudus, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him regarded as one of the best players outside of the top six before the end of the season.

Kudus is going to love playing with Ward-Prowse - Paul Brown

Having a player like Ward-Prowse behind Kudus will give the latter the freedom to play higher up the pitch, where the former is likely to find him regularly. Ward-Prowse likes to keep things simple, giving the ball to those who can work their magic.

Brown has suggested that Kudus is the type of player who loves to make runs into the box and find space, where Ward-Prowse will be looking to create for him. The journalist adds that Ward-Prowse has the vision and can create from deep, so it could be an exciting trio, if you also include Lucas Paqueta.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yes, it's a nice trio. Ward-Prowse has given them a little bit more vision and is someone who can break a game open with one defence-splitting pass. Kudus is going to love playing with him because he's going to be the beneficiary of some of those. He's the guy who likes to make those runs into the box and I think Ward-Prowse will find him. Paqueta plays a bit further up the pitch, so you would expect both him and Kudus to be linking up quite a lot if they can build some chemistry. I think that's an exciting potential partnership as well. I think you might see the two of them on the edge of the box playing off each other quite often and that will give West Ham a completely different dimension to the way they attack teams and build up play. It has has the potential to be really,really good."

Do West Ham have the best midfield outside of the 'big six'?

Although Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, losing him has allowed West Ham to bring in multiple top players. Moyes now has Kudus, Paqueta, Alvarez, and Ward-Prowse as four options in the middle of the park, which could take some beating in terms of the best midfields outside of the big six.

Newcastle United could be up there too, with Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes, but the Hammers have a great mix of defensive solidity and attacking flair.

The capital club showed what they were capable of, even without Kudus, against Brighton & Hove Albion, defeating the Seagulls by three goals to one at the Amex Stadium. It's been an exciting start to the season for West Ham fans, with Moyes' side unbeaten in their first four Premier League games. Considering they lost their talisman in Rice during the summer window, life after the now-Arsenal midfielder isn't as bad as many would have expected.