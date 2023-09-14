Highlights West Ham fans may need to be patient with Mohammed Kudus as he adapts to the Premier League and settles into the club.

Kudus' versatility as a player makes him a valuable option for David Moyes, with the potential to play in different positions.

While there may be a trial and error period in the early weeks, West Ham expects Kudus to reach double digits in goals by the end of the season.

West Ham United have a plan for Mohammed Kudus this season, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why fans may have to stay patient.

The Ghanaian international was exceptional in the Eredivisie, but adapting to the Premier League won't be easy.

West Ham United news - Mohammed Kudus

Kudus signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window for a fee of £38m from Ajax, as per Sky Sports. Based on Kudus' production during his time at the Dutch club, Hammers supporters might be expecting an instant impact, but the level of quality is different in England's top flight. The 23-year-old was bound to make the step up to a top league eventually, and West Ham have done well to secure the young talent.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax Stats Appearances 86 Goals 24 Assists 12 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Kudus' versatility could make him a useful option for David Moyes this campaign, as he's capable of playing in a centre-forward role, on the wing, and as a central midfielder. Since arriving at the London Stadium, Kudus has only played one minute in the Premier League, but over the course of the season, you'd imagine the former Ajax man would make an impact.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus could become one of West Ham's best signings of the Moyes era. The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal had previously shown an interest in the Ghana international, so Moyes and his recruitment team deserve a lot of credit for convincing him to move to the Hammers.

Read More: Top 10 West Ham Signings Of All Time

West Ham want to give Kudus time to settle in - Dean Jones

As much as Kudus is an exciting talent and has the ability to make a huge impact at the London Stadium, West Ham fans may have to be patient. There's no guarantee that Kudus will adapt to the Premier League with ease, so it could take some time for him to adapt and become a key player for the capital club.

Jones has suggested that West Ham are willing to give Kudus plenty of time to settle in. The journalist adds that, however, he would expect Kudus to reach double digits for goals before the end of the campaign next year. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If he can get into double digits for West Ham I think that should probably be the aim, but I also think his expectation should be tempered in the early weeks. I think that it's going to take him a little bit of time to settle, at least that's what I've been told West Ham are willing to give him. They don't want everybody to think he's like a magician who can just come in and do all sorts of crazy stuff and score hat-tricks every week. That's not what they're expecting from him. They've got a variety of different roles that they think he might be capable of playing, and there's going to be a little bit of trial and error I think in the first few weeks. But by the time we get to the end of the season I do think that he will be on double figures for goals."

The Hammers reinforced their midfield with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window, meaning Moyes has plenty of options and can allow Kudus to develop and adapt at his own pace. West Ham are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, winning three times and drawing once, so there's absolutely no rush to throw players in.

What position should West Ham fans expect Kudus to play?

With West Ham now having Ward-Prowse and Alvarez as midfield options, we could see Kudus playing further forward. The 23-year-old is capable of playing on the right-hand side of attack, but displacing Jarrod Bowen won't be easy, and there's no reason the two can't play together. Kudus has also been utilised as a centre-forward, and with Michail Antonio's injury record, there could be an opportunity for him to play in this position.

With Alvarez and Ward-Prowse playing in a deeper role, Kudus could come in and start as an attacking midfielder. The former Nordsjaelland star can be extremely effective in the final third, so deploying him in this position could see Moyes get the best out of him. Regardless, his ability to play in multiple positions will be such a useful tool for Moyes when looking to alter his side throughout the season.