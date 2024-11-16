Mohammed Salah's tense contract situation has sparked uncertainty at Liverpool, with the current agreement set to expire in the summer of 2025, and former Everton chief, Keith Wyness, has revealed that the winger is set to "finally" take his talents to Saudi Arabia, opting away from signing a new deal.

It is now his eighth season as a Liverpool player and, having amassed a total of 221 goals in 366 appearances, the Egyptian has established himself as a legend for both the club, and the Premier League. It seems he is keen to close his chapter with the Reds, and a switch away from the spotlight over European football may be the next step in his career.

Salah to Leave Liverpool for Middle East in 2025

The Egyptian is leaning away from a new deal at Anfield

Via the Football Insider, Wyness explained what he had heard surrounding Salah's contract situation:

“They’ll be having discussions with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah in the background. “But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East. That is what I am being told. “Liverpool are managing the media spin. Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”

At 32 years of age, Salah continues to excel, and has played a vital role for his side so far in the 2024/25 campaign under new boss, Arne Slot. He currently stands as the club's top scorer with eight goals, and also as the leader for assists with six - in fact, no other player in the Premier League has registered more goal contributions than the wide man's 14 this season.

Mohammad Salah's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots on target per 90 1.68 Key passes per 90 1.96 Successful take ons per 90 1.68

Salah was subject to extensive interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League last summer as well, though Ben Jacobs had exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he would stay for at least another year. This interest from the Middle East has not died down, and it is looking increasingly unlikely for the player to commit any more seasons to English football.

Salah is part of a three-man list of star players at Anfield who have contracts expiring next summer, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Discussions continue behind the scenes, but there are similar concerns over an extended future with the latter in particular. The right-back has been subject to growing interest from Spanish behemoths, Real Madrid, who are keen to take Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next year.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024