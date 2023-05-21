Everton 'can do better' than signing Southampton duo Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Staying in the Premier League is the current objective for the Toffees, but improving their squad will be crucial ahead of next season.

Everton news - Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams

With Southampton now relegated from the Premier League, some of their players will be looking to depart and find moves back to England's top flight.

Adams and Salisu are two who could be on their way out the door at St Mary's Stadium, with Everton reportedly interested.

According to talkSPORT, Everton are considering a move for Adams if they avoid dropping down to the Championship this season.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that Sean Dyche's side have a strong interest in Salisu, who could be available for £20m.

Adams signed for the Saints for a fee of £15m, according to Sky Sports, and has been a relatively consistent performer for the south coast club, scoring 31 goals and providing 15 assists since his move from Birmingham City, as per Transfermarkt.

Everton brought in Neal Maupay last summer in hope of finding a player capable of scoring goals in the Premier League, but it's not worked out so far.

What has Brown said about Salisu and Adams?

Brown has suggested that Everton can possibly do better than signing Adams and Salisu this summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think I'd like to think that Everton can do better than that. That's not to disparage either player, but Everton really, really need a proven, regular goal scorer in the Premier League.

"They thought they were getting that in Neal Maupay, and I'm not sure Che Adams has a better goalscoring record than Maupay, really."

Would Salisu and Adams be smart additions at Everton?

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Everton in the market for a centre-back and a striker in the summer window.

However, there are probably better alternatives to Salisu and Adams, with some of them already at the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven and is a left-sided centre-back, like Salisu.

The English defender has started 19 league games for the Dutch club at the age of 20, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.99.

As per FBref, Adams has scored just five Premier League goals this season, so there could be better options out there than the Scotland international.