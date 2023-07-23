Everton are in need of reinforcements all over the pitch this summer, but journalist Dean Jones has downplayed a link with a new defender, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

So far, the Toffees have only added 38-year-old Ashley Young to their ranks as they prepare to avoid another relegation battle next season.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Everton's financial troubles have been well documented over the last few years, and with investment nearing completion but yet to be finalised, Toffees fans can't expect too much from their club in the transfer market.

Sean Dyche's first signing of the window was, as mentioned, former Aston Villa defender Young, who joined the club on a free transfer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Everton are close to completing the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan deal.

With a free transfer secured and a loan deal close, it highlights Everton's transfer strategy this summer, where it appears they're going to be spending little money on incomings.

Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms, Andros Townsend, and Conor Coady are among the players to depart this summer, with the latter's loan deal expiring after featuring for the Toffees last season.

As a result, Everton will be desperate to bring in multiple players before the window slams shut, with Dyche's squad pretty thin as things stand.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Everton have been linked with a move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, as per Football Insider, who could cost in the region of £20m.

Jones has suggested that Salisu, who was described as 'phenomenal' by Danny Murphy, is unlikely to be making the move to Goodison Park this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton have been linked with Salisu since the end of last season but I don’t think this is one for fans to get too excited about, everyone I ask pours a bit of cold water on their chances of actually getting him.

"I think he would actually have been a very good fit for them at this stage of their build and it’s encouraging at least that they are making checks on players of this age and profile.

"But at the moment, all information suggests that while he will indeed be on his way out of Southampton, it is Monaco that have made the most progress and intend to get a deal done."

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What's next for Everton?

The additions of Young and potentially Danjuma will certainly be a huge boost for the Toffees, but there's no doubt they need reinforcements, especially in attack.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto's agent is currently in London to discuss a move to Everton.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor has also claimed that Everton are interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, but are yet to make a formal offer.

Dyche and his recruitment team will undoubtedly continue looking for bargains over the next few weeks, but Evertonians will be hoping there's a bit of spare cash to drastically improve the squad.