Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is 'doubtful' for crucial West Ham United clash, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are going to need their key players to stay fit to have a chance of staying in the Premier League.

Southampton news - Mohammed Salisu

Salisu, who is earning £25k-a-week, signed for Southampton for just under £11m back in 2020, from Spanish club Real Valladolid, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old has shown signs of inconsistency since coming to the Premier League, but that's certainly expected considering his age and trying to adapt to a new environment.

Ghana manager Chris Hughton recently confirmed that Salisu was an injury concern ahead of their game against Angola. He said: "Our only injury concern is Salisu. He’s a doubt for the game because he’s suffered some recent injuries at his club."

It doesn't sound like a catastrophic injury for Salisu, but Ruben Selles will need as many players available as possible, as they prepare to face the Hammers in a relegation six-pointer.

In their last Premier League game against Tottenham, Jan Bednarek and Armel Bella-Kotchap were both substituted due to injury in the first-half, so any more fitness problems at the back is going to cause the Saints some real issues.

What has Jones said about Salisu's injury?

Jones has suggested that Salisu looked set to get a run in the side after the international break, but is now doubtful for the West Ham clash.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Even Salisu, somebody that was about to get his opportunity upon return to domestic action, was going to get a game, now he's doubtful. That is less than ideal for someone who is trying to turn around their season."

How has Salisu performed this season?

Only James Ward-Prowse has managed more tackles and interceptions combined in the Saints squad this campaign, as per FBref.

Salisu has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04, again, only bettered by the England international midfielder in Selles' squad.

The Ghanaian international averages 5.3 total duels won, 2.5 aerial duels won, 5.4 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League.

Overall, Salisu has been pretty solid at the back. There's no doubt there's plenty of room for improvement, but he's doing reasonably well in a struggling side, and is still in the early stages of his career.

If Salisu is unable to return for the West Ham fixture, alongside their other injured defenders, it could be a long afternoon for the Saints.