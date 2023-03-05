Moise Kean lost his head and got sent off 40 seconds after coming on in Roma 1-0 Juventus.

Roma defeated Juventus in their Serie A clash on Sunday evening.

Roma went into the match looking to bounce back after a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Cremonese in midweek.

And they did just that as they narrowly overcame Juventus at Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluca Mancini scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute as Roma picked up all three points.

There was bizarre scenes as Moise Kean was shown a red card just 40 seconds after making his way onto the pitch.

With Juventus trailing going into the 89th minute, Massimiliano Allegri decided to replace Juan Cuadrado with Kean.

Allegri hoped that Kean could find the net and salvage something for his side.

But Kean didn't even last a minute on the pitch.

The 23-year-old kicked out at Mancini after a clash in Roma's half.

The referee saw the incident and quickly showed Kean a red card.

Allegri looked bemused as Kean walked off the pitch and you can't blame him.

Mancini's reaction was delayed and he definitely exaggerated the contact.

But, regardless, Kean's actions were indefensible and certainly worthy of a red card. He was provoked but you cannot react like that.

Roma jump into top four

Roma have gone above AC Milan and into fourth place in Serie A after defeating Juventus.

Jose Mourinho's side have collected 47 points from their opening 25 games. They are just three points behind Inter Milan in second.

Juventus, meanwhile, are eighth and are now a distant 12 points behind Roma.