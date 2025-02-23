Former Everton and Juventus striker Moise Kean has been rushed to hospital after suffering a sickening head injury during Fiorentina's defeat to Hellas Verona on Sunday. The Italian international was involved in a nasty collision with Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola, with the former accidentally cutting the striker above his eye as Kean fell to the floor in a battle for possession.

Kean was patched up by medical staff and returned to the field with a bandage over his head, but would later collapse with no other players around him. The 24-year-old was then stretchered off and taken straight to hospital, with his club since providing an update on his condition.

Fiorentina Release Statement on Kean Injury

The Viola confirmed Kean was undergoing medical tests

In a statement released following the incident, Fiorentina confirmed that Kean had suffered head trauma and that he was undergoing medical tests to further identify the extent of the injury:

"ACF Fiorentina announces that the footballer Moise Kean, during the match against Verona, suffered a head trauma. The footballer is in hospital for tests."

The incident may have impacted Kean's teammates, as they would fall to a late defeat. Antoine Bernede's 95th minute striker was enough to give the hosts the three points, leaving Raffaele Palladino's side five points adrift from the top four in Serie A by five points.

They will be hoping that Kean's injury is not as bad as first feared, as the number 20 has been in brilliant form this campaign. Since joining from Juventus last summer, the striker has bagged 19 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the league. This is the highest total of his professional career, matching his tally from the 2020/21 season. His form has seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

In comparison, the Italian scored just twice in his only full season at Everton, before being moved on. He also had a torrid time in front of goal last term, failing to net a single strike in 29 appearances.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 23/02/2025.