Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing a fee for a new signing at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are in need of midfield reinforcements, and they could be about to secure a new addition.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

With N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount - three regulars for Chelsea over the last few years - now leaving the club, signing a midfielder could be a priority for Mauricio Pochettino.

The west London club have been linked with a host of midfield options, including Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Rayan Cherki.

After finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League last season, Chelsea will be forced to bring in new additions, despite Todd Boehly already spending over £600m in the previous two transfer windows.

Some of their big-money signings simply haven't worked out so far, which you might expect to deter Boehly from spending significant sums of money on players in the future.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to lodge a £70m bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Caicedo this week.

The Ecuardioan has now had a full campaign in the Premier League, so Boehly may see this one as less of a risk than his previous transfer dealings.

What has Brown said about Caicedo?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing a fee with Brighton for Caicedo.

The journalist claims that this transfer is now Chelsea's to lose.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It probably is Chelsea's to lose, this transfer. He is very expensive. I think they're edging closer towards agreeing a fee for him.

"But, at the moment, Brighton expect him to be in their squad for their pre-season tour. It doesn't feel like there's about to be a breakthrough on this one. I think there's still quite a lot of negotiating to do."

Who else are Chelsea in the market for this summer?

As mentioned, it could be a busy window for the Blues, who have already got to work on offloading some of their deadwood.

Now, attention could turn to further incomings, as Pochettino and Boehly look to rebuild the squad after such a disappointing season.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Neymar and Mike Maignan are two names to watch out for before the window closes.

Although Neymar might be a slightly unrealistic option, Boehly enjoys the big-name signings.

With goalkeeper Edouard Mendy out the door, moving to Saudi Arabia, Pochettino could be looking for another goalkeeper to rival Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could be 'one to watch this summer.