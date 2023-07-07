Chelsea are focusing on Moises Caicedo at the moment, but are yet to submit an offer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino's first task as Chelsea boss will be to replace some key outgoing players.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian midfielder has enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Seagulls demanding £100m to allow him to leave the club, as per The Guardian.

The report adds that Chelsea are interested in signing Caicedo, but will only be willing to pay around £80m.

With Declan Rice edging closer to a move to Arsenal for a fee of £105m, clubs could start to demand a premium for their players, such as Caicedo, who they might believe are worth nearly as much as Rice.

Reporter Ryan Adsett described Caicedo as 'world-class' - an impressive bit of praise for a 21-year-old.

With N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all leaving the club, the Blues have to bring in midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Reports in Caicedo's home country of Ecuador have claimed that Chelsea have already submitted an offer to sign the player, but Jacobs has now shut down those suggestions.

What has Jacobs said about Caicedo?

Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are focusing on Caicedo, but a bid is yet to be submitted.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, there's a lot of names linked, but Chelsea are really only focusing on one name in midfield at the moment and that's Moises Caicedo.

"That's not to say you can't spin multiple plates, but he's the big priority. I think we're in for a hectic end of the week from what I'm told, even though there's not been much in the public, and it isn't true that midweek Chelsea had already placed a new offer.

"Obviously, that may change, but there were lots of rumours flying around that Chelsea had already placed a formal offer. That's not true, to my knowledge."

Who else are Chelsea looking to sign in midfield?

Although Caicedo is a priority for the west London club, there's a good chance that they will pursue multiple midfielders considering their outgoings.

As per Sky Sports, Romeo Lavia is another option for Chelsea in the summer transfer window, although Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on the Belgian star.

It's understood that Chelsea have also entered the race to sign Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga, continuing their recruitment philosophy of signing young talent around the world.

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues will have to try and rebuild after a catastrophic campaign.

Pochettino's side, under the guidance of previous managers Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard last season, failed to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

For a club as big as Chelsea and with the money they've spent on new signings, it was an unacceptable year.

New signings will undoubtedly be made, but maybe a bit of stability with Todd Boehly showing faith in one manager is what they need to succeed.