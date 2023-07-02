Chelsea remains the most likely destination for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ecuadorian international looks set to be leaving the Seagulls in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

After an impressive season with Brighton and with their philosophy of buying younger players with a view of making a profit on them, Caicedo will be allowed to leave this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted towards the end of the last campaign that he expected Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo to leave the Amex Stadium.

He said: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players. The policy of Brighton is like this. I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher."

Of course, Mac Allister has already departed to join Liverpool, and Caicedo is now being targeted by Chelsea.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will now push to sign the 21-year-old, with Caicedo already agreeing to join and personal terms not expected to be an issue.

It's been reported that Brighton could demand £100m for Caicedo, but CBS reporter Jacobs has suggested that he could be a little cheaper than that.

Jacobs has also claimed that Chelsea are leading the race to secure his signature ahead of Manchester United.

What has Jacobs said about Caicedo and Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Caicedo would cost closer to £80m than the reported £100m fee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Of course, you'd expect Brighton to try and get the best possible deal. But I understand that Caicedo will be a lot closer to £80m than £100m and Chelsea, not Manchester United, remains the most likely destination at this point."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 in the Premier League last season, whilst also managing 1.2 key passes, 2.7 tackles, and 1.5 interceptions per game.

With N'Golo Kante leaving Stamford Bridge to play in Saudi Arabia, Caicedo could be the ideal replacement.

Although Caicedo has only had one season in England's top flight, the former Independiente del Valle midfielder adapted to the league with ease.

Not only is he able to contribute immediately, at the age of 21, Caicedo still has plenty of time to grow and develop.