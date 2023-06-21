Chelsea target Moises Caicedo's valuation is 'absolutely outrageous', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With multiple midfielders likely to leave the club, it's no surprise to see Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team targeting Caicedo.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

Caicedo has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who have expressed an interest in the Ecuador midfielder, with The Athletic reporting that he could cost the Blues at least £100m.

The report adds that Brighton have accepted that they may lose Caicedo this summer, but they certainly won't be letting him go for a bargain price.

Chelsea have officially announced that N'Golo Kante has secured a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, and Manchester United recently submitted a new bid to sign Mason Mount, according to David Ornstein.

As a result, midfield reinforcements could be necessary for the west London club.

Caicedo would certainly be an impressive signing for Chelsea, but spending £100m on a 21-year-old could be a bit of a risk.

As per the BBC, Brighton only paid £4m for Caicedo just over two years ago.

What has Jones said about Caicedo?

Jones has suggested that spending £100m on Caicedo would be 'absolutely outrageous' from Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think, first of all, we've learned that you have to treat Brighton respectfully and certainly don't aggravate the situation by coming in with offers that you know are not going to be accepted. That's the first lesson to learn with Brighton.

"£100m is too much, it's way too much. This is a player who has had one full season in the Premier League.

"It's absolutely outrageous that you would be spending £100m on a player that two years ago, you could have bought for £4m."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

If you take away the price tag, then absolutely.

Unfortunately, £100m isn't likely to be value for money for a player with little Premier League experience.

However, Caicedo did enjoy an impressive season with Brighton in England's top flight.

The former Independiente del Valle midfielder averaged a 7.08 Sofascore rating in the 2022/2023 campaign, starting 34 games whilst also managing 1.2 key passes, 2.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and 5.9 total duels won per game.

If Todd Boehly can negotiate a lower price, then Caicedo could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez.