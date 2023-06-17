Chelsea are 'really interested' in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season on the south coast and is now attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton, with The Telegraph reporting that Brighton are looking to demand more than £70m for Caicedo.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Caicedo is a top target for Chelsea this summer, but Liverpool are also interested in the 21-year-old.

With N'Golo Kante out of contract, Denis Zakaria returning to Juventus following his loan spell, and Chelsea needing reinforcements after a poor season, signing a top-quality midfielder could be considered a priority.

There's also a strong chance of Mateo Kovacic leaving the club, so it's no surprise to see that Caicedo is a top target for the west London side.

However, after Brighton lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier in the month, it won't be easy to convince them to allow Caicedo to also leave the club, hence the £70m price tag.

Adam Lallana described his Brighton teammate as 'the full package' earlier in the campaign, speaking on Sky Sports.

When discussing his future, Caicedo recently revealed how he'd love to play for Real Madrid one day.

He said: “I’m doing things very well now; so why not join Real Madrid one day and win the Champions League? It’s my biggest dream."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Caicedo?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea are really interested in signing Caicedo and are now fully in the race to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Also because on Caicedo there is also Chelsea. Chelsea are really interested in Moises Caicedo and they are into the race for Caicedo."

Would Caicedo be a smart signing for Chelsea?

For the reasons mentioned earlier, in terms of their outgoings, a midfielder will be one of their priorities in the summer transfer window, and they'll struggle to find a player with more potential than Caicedo.

The 21-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 in the Premier League during the 2022/2023 campaign - an impressive rating for a young midfielder still getting used to the country.

If Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez can form a partnership next season, there's a good chance that they can finish in the European places.