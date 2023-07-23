Chelsea are continuing to push until the 'bitter end' to secure a new signing at Stamford Bridge, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have made some impressive additions so far, but Mauricio Pochettino wants to add to his midfield.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Looking at some of Chelsea's outgoings already in the summer transfer window, it's clear that reinforcements are needed in the middle of the park.

Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all left Stamford Bridge, leaving Pochettino with limited options in midfield.

The Blues have brought in multiple new additions so far, but mainly in forward areas, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson their two most notable signings this summer.

After finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League last season and failing to qualify for any European competition, the west London club needed a rebuild.

The appointment of Pochettino alongside a complete overhaul of the squad are the first steps Todd Boehly is taking, as he looks to drastically change Chelsea's fortunes.

Signing a midfielder to complement Enzo Fernandez will undoubtedly be a major priority for the recruitment team before the new campaign kicks off in August.

As it stands, Pochettino will have Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Carney Chukwuemeka as his only midfield options with Premier League experience last term.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea?

Galetti has suggested that despite the ongoing process, Chelsea are continuing to push to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The journalist adds that the Ecuadorian midfielder, who was described as 'outstanding' by Garth Crooks, is also pushing to make the move happen, and has already agreed terms with Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mauricio Pochettino's wish to have him in for the pre-season has not been fulfilled, but Chelsea will still try to please their manager by negotiating to the bitter end with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Also this week, again, will be decisive for the future of Caicedo, who already has an agreement with Chelsea and continues to push for the move.

"The contact is constant between the two clubs and at any moment there could be a turning point, positive or negative."

What's next for Chelsea?

As mentioned, signing a midfielder could be a priority for the capital club, but they will certainly be looking to improve in multiple areas.

Chelsea have had a bid rejected of £70m for Caicedo, as per the MailOnline.

Pochettino's side are clearly desperate to land the midfielder if they're continuing to push after seeing such a significant bid turned down.

Journalist Paul Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino wants Chelsea to secure a 'big-name' signing in a centre-forward role before the summer transfer window slams shut at the beginning of September.

The Argentine may want to find a natural, out-and-out striker by the time the campaign begins next month, but for now, the main aim has to be to secure some extra bodies in the middle of the park.