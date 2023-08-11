Highlights Moises Caicedo's transfer saga has taken an unexpected turn as he is having second thoughts about joining Liverpool and wants to move to Chelsea instead.

Liverpool's pursuit of Caicedo adds to their struggles in overhauling their midfield, after failing to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Caicedo for a mere £4.5 million, but negotiations with his former club proved to be too complicated, and Brighton ended up signing him for £4m instead.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is central to one of the craziest transfer sagas to date.

Chelsea have been credited with a long-term interest in the Ecuadorian midfielder but seemed to be pipped to the post in the dying embers as Liverpool agreed a deal – worth £110m – with the seaside club for his services.

However, in a worrying state of affairs for the Anfield faithful – Caicedo is having ‘second thoughts’ about the move and that Chelsea is his preferred destination.

Should Liverpool’s move for the midfielder fall through, it will be the latest blow for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield overhaul after failing to snare a deal for Southampton 19-year-old starlet Romeo Lavia.

The sharp-eyed among us, however, will remember the time when another Premier League giant were interested in having Caicedo enrich their ranks.

Back in 2020, before his £4m switch to Brighton, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Manchester United were in direct contact with the midfielder’s agents, with personal terms of the proposed five-year deal expected to be no problem.

When Man Utd could have signed Caicedo for €5m

That obviously never came to fruition and those of an Old Trafford faithful will be thinking ‘What if?’, especially now that his employers have an eye-watering asking price slapped on his head.

Manchester United fans – this is your reminder to look away as we recall the time when your club could’ve signed the coveted youngster for a fraction of the price now being thrown about.

Inside the Man Utd's interest in Moises Caicedo

The Old Trafford-based outfit were handed the opportunity to sign Caicedo on a plate; and they would have only had to shell out £4.5 million to get them a long-term servant in a much-needed role.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at the time and the club were keen to reshuffle their recruitment strategy. The club had scoured the market for proven talent and, in turn, would more often than not overpay, while the new idea was to identify younger assets that could provide long-term assistance.

Under the Norwegian’s tutelage, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri were all brought in and gave the club a new lease of life, albeit young and relatively inexperienced. Granted, none of the incoming quartet were near the finished product, but it marked a changing of the guard. Caicedo was the next name on the club’s shopping list, though the move did collapse thanks to a variance of factors.

While the saga was unfolding around him, Caicedo couldn’t help himself but to stir the pot. He went on to like an Instagram from the club’s official account, which obviously added another layer to the undying interest, especially given that the in-demand player has expressed his desire to play for the English stalwarts earlier that year.

“My dream is to arrive at Manchester United,” he told Mundo Deportivo in May 2020. “I like English football a lot because it is a quick style of football.”

A source close to the situation claimed that, even though Caicedo had every intention to engineer a deal between the two parties, the negotiations were admittedly a ‘clusterf***’.

Manchester United – now under the watchful eye of Erik ten Hag – had even reignited their fondness for the midfielder this summer, according to The Athletic. The report stated that The Red Devils had been earmarked as a potential acquisition with the club willing to break the bank to land a deal.

Why did Manchester United pull out of the Moises Caicedo deal?

Things would look extremely different on the red side of Manchester if this deal, worth a mere €5m, had ended up going through.

It begs the question: would Casemiro have become one of their high-profile signings and would the ‘McFred’ era even been prominent?

Of course, we will never know how things would have panned out for the aforementioned trio if Manchester United snared his signature when they had the chance to.

In the end, negotiations with his team – at the time – Independente del Valle proved to be too complicated, meaning the Red Devils walked away from the transfer.

While talks begun to break down, Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester United walked away because of ‘various intermediaries’ which caused the deal to become too messy for the club’s liking.

Instead, Brighton were the Premier League to club to lap up his superb skill set as they landed a deal for a reported £4m. It is believed that following the move that Manchester United asked their Brighton counterparts above how their targeted midfield was settling in when the two clubs met on the opponent weekends and were left sensing they had missed out on a golden opportunity.

“It has been a complicated transfer, due to the current restrictions, and there has been a lot of hard work across several fo the club’s departments to get the transfer completed,” Dan Ashworth – Brighton’s technical director – told the club website.

“Moises has had a lot of interest form clubs across Europe, which is understandable given how well he has done. He’s been one the recruitment team has been aware of for some time, and we are confident he is a player with a very exciting future ahead.”

It all boils down to that old age saying: hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Why do top clubs in England want Moises Caicedo?

As mentioned, Manchester United first lodged their interest in sealing a deal when he was earning his corn in his native country of Ecuador. At Independente del Valle, he made just 31 appearances – in which he registered eight goal involvements – before being eyed by some of the Premier League big boys.

A move to Brighton beckoned, though his lack of experience worried many. The midfielder soon put those doubts to bed to become of the club’s most important cogs under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

Known as a midfielder enforcer, Caicedo also boasts the ability to venture into right-back thanks to his solid defensive expertise, which will be an attractive prospect for a would-be buying club.

There’s a reason why Brighton are looking to be paid £100m for his services, but which team will be his final destination is yet to be uncovered.