Chelsea have made a scintillating start to life under Enzo Maresca, and Moises Caicedo has been running the show at Stamford Bridge. The Ecuadorian became British football's most expensive signing in the summer of 2023 when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million.

Caicedo, 23, endured a difficult debut season with the Blues, struggling to live up to expectations amid a problematic period in West London. He's put those problems behind him with stellar performances in the heart of Maresca's midfield, a mainstay in the Italian coach's side and quite possibly the Premier League's best midfielder this term.

Maresca highlighted Caicedo's importance and how he's on par with Arsenal's Declan Rice and Manchester City's Rodri:

"He is for sure now at that level. No doubt. Unfortunately, Rodri is injured [with a knee injury for the rest of the season] but Declan is playing. I think Moises can sit at that table with that kind of midfielder."

Caicedo has shone with his defensive nous, caught the eye in possession and been a force going forward, none more so than his stunning volleyed equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United. One could argue the Chelsea star is outshining Rice, and while Rodri is on the sidelines with an ACL injury, he sits at the head of the table.

Maresca's claim creates a compelling debate about how Caicedo fares against Rice and Rodri. He is anchoring the Blues towards a return to the top of English football.

Here, GIVEMESPORT delves into Maresca's assessment of the Ecuadorian and how he stacks up against two of the league's most renowned holding midfielders. Is he not only on their level but also usurping them as top of the crop?

Moises Caicedo vs Declan Rice 2024-25

The Londoners' midfield duo compared

Given that Rodri has been sidelined since September, it's only right that we omit the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner when assessing Maresca's claim by looking at how Caicedo has fared this season. This means the 51-cap Ecuador international will come up against Rice, 25, who interestingly made a £100 million move the same summer Chelsea broke the British transfer record for their holding midfielder.

Caicedo has been a rock from a defensive standpoint, helping the Blues mount a top-four challenge. This is evidenced by his consistency at breaking up play, making 1.6 interceptions per 90 minutes compared to Rice's 0.8. He's also outshining the Gunners midfielder in the tackling department, averaging 3.3 per game to the England international's 1.8.

The Ecuadorian has also been superior in duels, winning an average of 56.8% of his ground duels, while the Englishman has a success rate of 47.48. Aerially, he also leads the battle of London's midfield brutes, although there isn't much between them. It's an interesting metric, though, given Arsenal's set-piece dominance this season.

The duo is neck and neck in clearances and ball recoveries, which help their teams move forward in transition. They are also two of the best in the league at sniffing out danger and putting out fires.

Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice's 2024/25 Defensive Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Moises Caicedo Declan Rice Tackles Made 3.3 1.8 Fouls 2.1 1 Duels Contested 10.7 8.1 Ground Duels Contested 9.1 5.9 Ground Duel Success 56.8 48.48 Aerial Duels Contested 1.6 2.3 Aerial Duel Success 61.9 60 Clearances 1.2 1.4 Interceptions 1.6 0.8 Blocked Shots 0.4 0.7 Ball Recoveries 5.4 5.3

How Caicedo and Rice stack up in possession makes compelling reading, as the Chelsea man attempts more passes than the Arsenal midfielder. The former West Ham United man has excellent passing accuracy, and both are excellent at finding their teammate.

That said, Rice is exemplary at spreading the play with long balls that get the Gunners going on the attack, with an accuracy of 71.05% to Caicedo's 58.18%. He also creates more chances on average, which has helped Mikel Arteta's side remain in the title equation.

Caicedo excels at keeping possession, which has been vital for the Blues when moving the ball forward. He helps orchestrate arguably the flashiest attack in the league. The duo boast similar numbers when taking their man on, although Chelsea's club record signing is the more successful of the two.

Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice's 2024/25 Possession Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Moises Caicedo Declan Rice Passes Attempted 57.4 44.7 Passing Accuracy 89.34 89.46 Long Pass Accuracy 58.18 71.05 Chances Created 1.1 1.8 Possession Lost 8.5 12 Take-ons completed 0.7 0.6 Take-on success 60 50

Rice is the bigger threat to the duo, although neither is tasked with being their team's danger men. The English ace tries his luck at goal more consistently and does possess a wicked right foot that has caused problems in corner kick situations. He hasn't been on the scoresheet this season, unlike Caicedo, who smashed home a fierce volley in a 1-1 draw with United. Both are also level on assists.

Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice's 2024/25 Attacking Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Moises Caicedo Declan Rice Shots 0.3 0.7 Shot accuracy 25 28.57 Goals 1 0 Assists 2 2 Chance Created 1.1 1.8

Moises Caicedo vs Declan Rice vs Rodri Premier League Overall

Caicedo, Rice and Rodri are three of English football's midfield marvels and are statistically up there with the best in the modern era. City have dominated the Premier League since their Spanish midfielder arrived in July 2019, winning four in a row. It's only fair to compare the trio from 2022 onwards when Caicedo arrived at Brighton.

Rice prevails in the goalscoring department, sharing 11 goals since the 2022-23 campaign between his spells at West Ham and Arsenal. He was more of an attacking threat at the London Stadium as playmaking duties at the Emirates are bestowed upon Martin Odegaard.

It's no surprise that Rodri leads the way possessionally and in the assist department amid City's possession-based brand of football under Guardiola. The Spain international played a significant role in the Cityzens' attacking play last season, with an impressive tally of eight goals and nine assists.

Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, and Rodri's Premier League All-Time Stats Compared (since 2022) Stat Moises Caicedo Declan Rice Rodri Appearances 86 87 72 Goals 3 11 10 Assists 6 12 15 Passes 5,094 4,813 6,671 Tackles 236 182 139

Chelsea fans will be pleased to read that Caicedo comes out on top with tackles made since arriving in the Premier League with Brighton. This suggests he's defensively more accomplished than his midfield counterparts, and Maresca wasn't wrong to brand him as one of the league's best.

