Highlights Moises Caicedo's Chelsea career starts on a sour note, as he gives away a penalty in injury time, contributing to their 3-1 loss to West Ham United.

The midfielder fails to impress in his debut, struggling against Lucas Paqueta and appearing slow and sloppy in his defensive play.

This disappointing start is a setback for Chelsea, who had high hopes for Caicedo following his expensive transfer and will be looking for better performances from him in the future.

Moises Caicedo got off to a disastrous start at Chelsea, giving away a penalty in injury time as the Blues lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Goals from Nayef Aguerd and Carney Chukwuemeka had the sides level at halftime after Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty shortly before the break.

A goal from Michail Antonio gave the Hammers the lead shortly after the restart, but the club were forced to play the majority of the second half with 10 men after Aguerd was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Disastrous debut for Caicedo

Having only signed in the last week, Caicedo was named on the bench for the Blues' second league match of the season at the London Stadium.

With his side 2-1 down, Mauricio Pochettino looked to switch things up, bringing on the new recruit just after the hour mark. But he couldn't help turn things around.

Caicedo failed to really find his stride in the game, and he was given fits by Lucas Paqueta who regularly got the better of him. He looked slow to react and was sloppy defensively.

Things then got worse for the Ecuadorian in added time. Emerson had burst into the box for the hosts, and with just minutes left of the match, Caicedo brought him down, with the referee left with no choice but to award a penalty.

Paqueta dutifully slotted the resulting spot kick home and Caicedo's new side lost the game 3-1. It's a dreadful start to his career at Stamford Bridge, with expectations sky-high following his big money move.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to the signature of Caicedo, who joined the club this summer for a monumental £115m. The deal made the former Brighton man the most expensive Premier League signing of all-time.

The move came off the back of an impressive campaign on the south coast last year, that saw Caicedo stand out as the club exceeded expectations under Roberto De Zerbi to seal their highest-ever Premier League finish.

The midfielder was vital to the side’s performances and their were so many teams taking an interest in his services this summer, so Chelsea getting him through the door was considering a major deal, regardless of how lofty the fee may have been.

It’s not the start either the club or the player would have wanted, though, and it couldn’t have gone much worse in all fairness.

The second most expensive Premier League signing of all-time missed a penalty for Chelsea

Before Chelsea made Caicedo the most expensive Premier League player of all-time, that title belonged to Enzo Fernandez, who the Blues also spent big on in January.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a great night for him either, with the 22-year-old missing a penalty of his own in the first half.

After Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the area, Fernandez had the opportunity to put the Blues in the lead, with the score sitting at 1-1 at the time.

Alphonse Areola was on hand to deny the Portuguese man, though, and it came back to haunt Chelsea, with the Hammers going on to score two more in the second half.It's an evening that Mauricio Pochettino and his side, especially his midfield, will want to put behind them quickly.

Of course, his debut may mean very little in the grand scheme of things and Caicedo could go on to become a major player for Chelsea for the foreseeable future and the club will look back and laugh at his debut today, but right now, it can only be described as a disastrous start to his life in London.

He will hope to make up for his error in Chelsea's next Premier League match against Luton Town on Friday 25 August.