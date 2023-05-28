Arsenal are now in the market for Ilkay Gundogan, Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount, and Declan Rice, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

It appears that signing a midfielder has become a priority for the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Unfortunately, Arsenal fell short in the race for the Premier League title, with Manchester City's superstar squad ultimately showing their quality towards the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's strength in depth undoubtedly helped them get over the line, with key injuries to the Gunners proving costly.

Now, with midfielders potentially leaving, Mikel Arteta will have to bring in reinforcements in the summer in order to compete with Man City once again.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Granit Xhaka is edging closer to a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, the Mirror have reported that Thomas Partey is attracting interest from two Serie A clubs.

Partey turns 30 next month, so the Gunners may be looking to bring in a younger midfielder in the summer.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal?

Sheth has confirmed that Arsenal are now shopping in a different market after qualifying for the Champions League.

When asked if the north London club are in the market for Gundogan, Caicedo, Mount, and Rice, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Yes, we believe they are, and if you look at those names, this is the kind of market Arsenal are dealing in now.

"It's amazing what a title challenge, but more importantly, qualification to the Champions League can do. You're going to be playing at European football's top table, which also equates to more money but also equates to going into the market at Europe's top table as well.

"So, players that maybe they wouldn't have been able to go for when they hadn't got Champions League football suddenly become options for Arsenal."

Who would be the best option for Arsenal in midfield?

The likes of Rice and Caicedo would offer defensive solidity and calmness on the ball in midfield for Arsenal, with both players also relatively young.

Mount will bring more of an attacking threat in midfield, with Gundogan a bit of an all-rounder.

Gundogan's experience and know-how in terms of winning trophies would be invaluable, but he won't be able to perform at the highest level for too much longer.

Realistically, if Arsenal are able to bring in two out of the four players listed, they're going to be a lot stronger heading into next season.